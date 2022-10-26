Global RF Antenna Markets Report 2022-2027 - Surge in Demand for IoT Devices Coupled with the Rising Demand for Wireless Technology is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RF Antenna Market, By Type (Ultra Long Wave Antenna, Longwave Antenna, Medium Wave Antenna, Shortwave Antenna, Ultrashort Wave Antenna, Microwave Antenna), By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global RF antenna market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period. The surge in demand for IoT devices coupled with the rising demand for wireless technology is primarily driving the demand for the global RF antenna market.

Technological transformations for developing smart antennas due to high demand drives the global RF antenna market growth. Also, the growing demand for wireless antennas for electronic vehicles is also propelling the global RF antenna market growth.



However, a huge cost of maintenance and complex infrastructure is creating a hindrance to the growth of the RF antenna market.



The global RF antenna market is segmented based on type, end user, competitive landscape, , and regional distribution. Based on type, the RF Antenna market is divided into ultra long wave antenna, longwave antenna, medium wave antenna, shortwave antenna, ultrashort wave antenna, and microwave antenna.

Long wave antenna and microwave antenna markets are expected to register significant growth through 2027 owing to their ability to transmit signals over long distances and reliability.

Also, long wave antenna is cheaper than other types of antenna and is used in several sectors, for instance, consumer electronics, air baggage, and postal services. Microwave antennas are in huge demand as they find applications in wireless communication. Also, they are used for radar, radio, and satellite communication which are boosting the market growth of the global RF antenna market.

Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global RF antenna market. Huge investments in the field of telecommunication and developed communication infrastructure are fueling the growth of the RF antenna market.

Also, huge budgets for the defense and aerospace segment, in addition to a rise in demand for RADAR systems, are influencing the growth of the global RF antenna market. The emergence of new technologies and preference shift towards wireless communication boosts the global RF antenna market growth. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness incremental growth in the coming five years.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of global RF antenna market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global RF antenna market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast global RF antenna market based on type, end user, company, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global RF antenna market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global RF antenna market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for global RF antenna market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players in the global RF antenna market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global RF antenna market.

TE Connectivity Ltd

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd

Shenzhen Sunway Communication

Airgain, Inc

Huizhou SPEED Wireless Technology Co, Ltd

Motorola Solutions Inc

Molex LLC

Amphenol Corporation

Galtronics USA, Inc

Lens Technology Co Ltd

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

RF Antenna Market, By Type:

Ultra-Long Wave Antenna

Longwave Antenna

Medium Wave Antenna

Shortwave Antenna

Ultrashort Wave Antenna

Microwave Antenna

RF Antenna Market, By End User:

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Defense

Automobile

Healthcare

Others

RF Antenna Market, By Region:

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

