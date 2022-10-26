Vietnam Aquatic Feed Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring ADM, Cargill, Nutreco, BASF, Biomin, INVE Aquaculture, ANVET PHARMA, GreenFeed, De Heus, & Alltech

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Aquatic Feed Market, By Feed Type (Fish, Mollusks, Crustaceans {Shrimps}, Others) By Ingredient (Grain and Cereals, Soybean, Fish meal, Additives, Fish Oil, Others) By Form, By Company By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnam Aquatic Feed market is expected to witness growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

All kinds of aquatic creatures that are inbred by the providers for use as food, pets, and exports are fed on aquatic feed. The animals are grown, and fed with aquatic foods that contain additives. These aquatic creatures can be divided into fresh, frozen, and preserved varieties. To lessen the impact of the environment on aquatic animals, the government is assisting in the supply of healthier feed for the animals.



The market is driven by ongoing aquaculture and pisciculture trends and the high consumption of fish and shrimp in the country. One of the biggest exporters of seafood to nations like Japan, Russia, etc., is Vietnam. During the forecast period, the inbreeding culture of fish and other aquatic animals would improve due to the demand for export.



The consumption patterns of both the Vietnamese people and those of the importing nations have a significant impact on the development of the aquatic feed market in Vietnam between 2023 and 2027.



The Vietnam aquatic feed market is segmented into feed type, ingredient, form, and regional distribution. Based on feed type, the market is fragmented into fish, mollusks, crustaceans {shrimps}, and others. The fish feed segment is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Due to the population's preference for eating fish, which is also a major source of protein, the demand for fish is increasing at a significant rate. The other factor driving the demand for fish is its easy availability and ease of cooking, and that it adds variety to the diet of an individual.

The major market players operating in Vietnam aquatic feed market are Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Vietnam Ltd., Nutreco International (Vietnam) Ltd., BASF Vietnam Co. Ltd - Chi Nhanh Binh Duong, Biomin Vietnam Co., Ltd, INVE Aquaculture Inc., ANVET PHARMA JSC, GreenFeed Vietnam Corp, De Heus Vietnam, Alltech Inc., among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Vietnam aquatic feed market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Vietnam aquatic feed market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast Vietnam aquatic feed market based on feed type, ingredient, form, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Vietnam aquatic feed market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam aquatic feed market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam aquatic feed market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Vietnam aquatic feed market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Vietnam aquatic feed market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Vietnam Aquatic Feed Market, By Feed Type:

Fish Feed

Mollusks Feed

Crustaceans {Shrimps} Feed

Others

Vietnam Aquatic Feed Market, By Ingredient:

Grain and Cereals

Soybean

Fish meal

Additives

Fish Oil

Others

Vietnam Aquatic Feed Market, By Form:

Pellets

Extruded

Powdered

Liquid

Vietnam Aquatic Feed Market, By Region:

Northern

Central

Southern

