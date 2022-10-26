Global Virtual Routers Market to Reach $853.1 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Routers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033253/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.9% CAGR and reach US$540.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 21.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $70.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR



The Virtual Routers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$70.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$150.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 16.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

128 Technology

6wind

Access

Allied Telesis

Arista Networks

Brocade

Carbyne

Check Point

Cisco

Connectify





