Global Pesticide Formulation Markets, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027: Analysis, Forecasts, Competition, & Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pesticide Formulation Market By Formulation Type, By Product Type, By Component, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Booming Agriculture Industry and the Need to Enhance the Productivity of Agriculture Fields are Driving the Demand for the Global Pesticide Formulation Market.
The global pesticide formulation market is projected to witness a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027
The booming agriculture industry and the need to enhance the productivity of agriculture fields are driving the demand for the global pesticide formulation market. The chemically active and inert components of pesticide formulations work together to either kill or stop pests from invading crop fields.
These chemical substances operate as a plant regulator, desiccant, defoliant, synergist, or nitrogen stabilizer, and they repel any pests or pest-related activities. When a pesticide is developed, it indicates that its functions have been enhanced. It also means that its storage, handling by farmers and other users, safety, application, and effectiveness against a larger variety of pests have all been improved.
The varied formulations of pesticides have unique characteristics, such as differences in the solubility of the active component, their capacity to control pests, and their handling and transportation convenience. Products with chemical infusions adversely affect both the environment and the crop plant itself.
Safety protocols and precautionary statements on the labels of the pesticide formulations' containers are provided such that wildlife and other non-target species can be protected. Launching organic-based chemical formulations are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.
The global pesticide formulation market is segmented into formulation type, product type, component, type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on formulation type, the market is differentiated between liquid & dry formulations. Liquid pesticide formulations are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.
They require minimum effort as they can be directly sprayed or sprinkled onto the agricultural fields. Also, they are widely available in the market, which makes it possible for customers to invest in the purchase of liquid pesticide formulations easily.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global pesticide formulation market from 2017 to 2021.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global pesticide formulation market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
- To classify and forecast the global pesticide formulation market based on formulation type, product type, component, type, application, region, and company.
- To identify the dominant region or segment in the global pesticide formulation market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the global pesticide formulation market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global pesticide formulation market.
- To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global pesticide formulation market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global pesticide formulation market.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global pesticide formulation market.
- Bayer CropScience LLC
- The Syngenta Group
- BASF SE
- UPL Limited
- Rallis India Limited
- ADAMA Agriculture Solutions Ltd
- FMC Corporation
- PI Industries Ltd.
- Corteva, Inc.
- Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Pesticide Formulations Market, By Formulation Type:
- Liquid
- Emulsion
- Solutions
- Suspension
- Others
- Dry
- Dust
- Granules
- Pellets
- Wettable Powders
- Others
Pesticide Formulations Market, By Product Type:
- Concentrated Formulations
- Ready to Use Formulations
Pesticide Formulations Market, By Component:
- Active Ingredient
- Solvent
- Adjuvant
Pesticide Formulations Market, By Type:
- Herbicide
- Insecticide
- Fungicide
- Others
Pesticide Formulations Market, By Application:
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Ornamental Crops
- Others
Pesticide Formulations Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5f0z52