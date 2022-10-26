Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market o Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 28% During the Forecast Period (2022–2029) | Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the healthcare mobility solutions market.“The global healthcare mobility solutions market is expected to grow at 28% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 581 billion by 2029 from USD 63 billion in 2020.”

Analyst View:

The transformation of healthcare mobility solutions has been fueled by the constant growth and evolution of medical needs. The goal of these solutions is to lower healthcare costs while also providing patients with the best possible solution in the shortest amount of time. The development of healthcare mobility solutions’ products and services, such as mobile devices, enterprise mobility platforms, and mobile applications, has successfully achieved the simplicity of this objectivity. The deployment of this technology has been made possible by the growing demand for medical attention and the increasing use of smartphones and other personal digital assistants. By facilitating help through technology, it has bridged the gap between patients and caregivers.

The increased emphasis on patient-centric mobility applications, as well as the increased adoption of advanced connectivity to improve the quality of healthcare solutions, are driving the growth of the healthcare mobility solutions market. The increase in demand for these solutions due to their cost efficiency and ease of use, resulting in streamlined workflow and doctors encouraging the adoption of mobility solutions, influences the healthcare mobility solutions market further. Furthermore, a nursing staff shortage, rapid digitization in the healthcare sector, wireless network penetration, improved healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in healthcare expenditure all benefit the healthcare mobility solutions market.

“The rising data security concerns, as well as a lack of standard communication protocols and reimbursement policies, are expected to stymie the growth of the healthcare mobility solutions market.”

Instance Developments->

Market players to expand their businesses.

In August 2022, Indonesia’s Health Ministry launched the Indonesia Health Services platform in Jakarta as a part of the country’s health technology transformation.

In June 2022, athenahealth, Inc., a provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, launched its athenaOne Voice Assistant Powered by Nuance, a mobile-embedded, voice-driven digital companion that streamlines information retrieval and enables hands-free completion of meaningful clinical tasks for healthcare providers using athenahealth’s electronic health records (EHR) solution.

Companies Mentioned -> Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Zebra Technologies (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), and Airstrip Technologies, Inc. (U.S.). Other players in this market are Microsoft, Inc. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (HP) Inc. (U.S.), and Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.).

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Share Insights-> North America (40%) accounts for the largest share of the global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market due to significant presence of key market players in the region.

Market Segmentation Summary

The global healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented on the basis of products and services, applications, end users, and regions.

Based on products and services, the market is segmented into enterprise mobility platforms, mobile applications (apps), and mobile devices. Enterprise mobility platforms are expected to trend upward during the forecast period due to increasing demand from hospitals and other caregivers to maintain and optimize operational efficiency. The mobile app segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for mobile health apps.

Based on application, the market is divided into enterprise solutions and health solutions. The Enterprise segment is further subdivided into patient care management, operations management, and workforce management. Enterprise solutions dominate the market, followed by mhealth applications. The patient care management segment holds the largest share in the enterprise solutions market and is expected to grow at the fastest he CAGR during the forecast period.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Scope : Discount on report

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Segmentation Market Indicators: Details by Type Enterprise Mobility Platforms

Mobile Applications (Apps)

Mobile Devices Historical Data: 2017-2021 by Application Enterprise Solutions

Patient Care Management

Operation Management

Workforces Management

Health Applications Forecast Period: 2022-2029 by End-User Payers

Providers

Patients Base Year: 2020 by Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa CAGR: 28% Market Size in 2020: US $ 581 Bn. Market size in 2029: US $ 63 Bn.

Regional Share Analysis->

North America holds the largest market share, owing to its large number of smartphone users and high adaptability to online services, and is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The North American healthcare sector is experiencing positive trends with the development of mHealth and its applications to support proactive personal health management. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific market is driven by the increasing number of healthcare systems such as hospitals, clinics, and other ambulatory care facilities.



Some Important Points Answered in this Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Report Are Given Below:

Outline of product portfolio including product development, planning and positioning

Details key operational strategies focusing on R&D strategies, corporate structures, localization strategies, manufacturing capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of market returns over the forecast period.

Examine different market prospects using Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST and SWOT analysis.

Study of the segment expected to dominate the market.

A study on analysis of regions projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

