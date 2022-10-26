Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market to Reach $234.7 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033250/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.3% over the period 2020-2027. Platforms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$156.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Avast Software
Fortinet
Genymobile
Intelligent Waves
Nubo
Prescient Solutions
Pulse Secure
Raytheon
Sierraware
Trend Micro
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033250/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Platforms by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Platforms by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure
by Component - Platforms and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure
by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure
by Component - Platforms and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure
by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component -
Platforms and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual
Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and
Government - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual
Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual
Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Platforms and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Platforms and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Vertical - Other
Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and
Government - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Manufacturing and Government for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 136: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Mobile
Infrastructure by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033250/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market to Reach $234.7 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Virtual Mobile Infrastructure estimated at US$143. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$234.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033250/?utm_source=GNW