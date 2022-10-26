Global Virtual Fitting Rooms Market to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Fitting Rooms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033249/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.8% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR



The Virtual Fitting Rooms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.



Services Segment to Record 16.9% CAGR



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$964.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

3D-A-Porter

AstraFit

Coitor IT Tech

ELSE Corp

Fision Technologies

Fit Analytics

FXGear

Magic Mirror

Memomi

Metail





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033249/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Virtual Fitting Rooms - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Virtual Fitting Rooms Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Physical Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Physical Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Virtual Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Virtual Fitting Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual

Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Physical

Stores and Virtual Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual

Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Physical

Stores and Virtual Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Virtual Fitting Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual

Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Physical

Stores and Virtual Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Virtual Fitting Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual

Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Physical

Stores and Virtual Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Virtual Fitting Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual

Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Physical

Stores and Virtual Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Virtual Fitting Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual

Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Physical

Stores and Virtual Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Virtual Fitting Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual

Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Physical

Stores and Virtual Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Virtual Fitting Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual

Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Physical

Stores and Virtual Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Virtual Fitting Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual

Fitting Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual

Fitting Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual Stores -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting Rooms by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Physical

Stores and Virtual Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Virtual Fitting Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtual Fitting

Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual

Fitting Rooms by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Virtual Fitting Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and

Virtual Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtual Fitting

Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual

Fitting Rooms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Physical Stores and Virtual Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Virtual Fitting Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Virtual Fitting Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtual Fitting

Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting

Rooms by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Virtual Fitting Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and

Virtual Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtual Fitting

Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting

Rooms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Physical Stores and Virtual Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Virtual Fitting Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Virtual Fitting

Rooms by Component - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting

Rooms by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Virtual Fitting Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and

Virtual Stores - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Virtual Fitting

Rooms by End-Use - Physical Stores and Virtual Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Fitting

Rooms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Physical Stores and Virtual Stores for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033249/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________