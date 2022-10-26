Endpoint Security Market to Will Receive Outstanding Growth of USD 27.89 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunities, and Growth Outlook

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled “ Endpoint Security Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. The Endpoint Security market research report is a top-notch research report that portrays key rising patterns and their effect on present and future improvement. It has secured the huge perspectives that are contributing to the development of the Endpoint Security market. The fundamental objective of this report is to include the diverse key market components, for instance, drivers, development, and restrictions that are influencing the overall Endpoint Security market. This report has offered a clear picture of the market's present status which includes ongoing market mergers, collaborations, partnerships, trending products, new product launches, etc.

The global Endpoint Security Market was valued at USD 14.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 27.89 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Cloud is expected to witness high growth in the deployment mode segment of the market owing to the lessened need for an IT staff to manage the software. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Endpoint security plays a crucial step in securing endpoint devices such as laptops, desktops and mobile devices among others, which act as point of access to any structured network. Endpoint security technologies are equipped with several benefits such as protection for vulnerable services, provide network security for cloud security, internet, and enhanced data privacy and policy enforcement. Endpoint security has gained a huge importance over the past years and has become a common part of individuals’ life those are associated with a smartphone or computer and smart devices.

With the rapid digitization across industries, organizations have become more prone to risks such as hacktivists, malicious and accidental insider threats, and organized crime, among others. Endpoint security is being widely deployed as cybersecurity frontline. This technology is one of the first places organizations consider for securing enterprise networks.

Furthermore, rise in demand for securing IT infrastructure in the media and entertainment vertical extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, surge in investments will further expand the market.

Recent Developments

in May’2019 that includes both the capabilities of Intune and configuration manager, coupled with Microsoft services and products. The endpoint manager is essential for managing a large number of devices used by employees. Broadcom acquired the enterprise security business of Symantec in August’2019. The acquisition aims at expanding Broadcom's infrastructure software footprint.

Some of the major players operating in the Endpoint Security market are:

Microsoft (US)

CrowdStrike (US)

Broadcom (US)

Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)

Sophos Ltd (UK)

McAfee, LLC (US)

AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

VMware, Inc (US)

SentinelOne (US)

ESET (Slovakia)

BlackBerry Limited (Canada)

Bitdefender (Romania)

FireEye, Inc (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Panda Security (Spain)

F-Secure (Finland)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (Israel)

Fortinet, Inc. (US)

Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. (US)

Ziff Davis, Inc.

Market Dynamics: Endpoint Security Market

Management of Risks

The use of endpoint security among organizations for understanding, anticipating and holistically managing their risks acts as one of the major factors driving the endpoint security market. These solutions are effective to make strategic decisions effectively, and respond efficiently.

Implementation of Stringent Regulations

The rise in implementation of stringent regulations and mandates by the government across various end-user verticals accelerate the market growth. Also, increase in the adoption of eGRC solutions that fulfill the need for audit, management, and compliance, among others has a positive impact on the market.

Rise in Threats

The rise in threats amongst organizations due to digitalization and sharing of large amount of data accelerate further influence the market. The increase in cybersecurity threat is acting as another factor driving the market.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the endpoint security industry

Key Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Services

Training and Consulting

Integration and Implementation

and Implementation Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

and IT Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and eCommerce

Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the endpoint security market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the endpoint security market due to the high proliferation of Internet services and mobile phones within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the popularity of BYOD and cloud computing trends in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Endpoint Security Market Regulations Market Overview Global Endpoint Security Market, By Component Global Endpoint Security Market, By Deployment Mode Global Endpoint Security Market, By Organization Size Global Endpoint Security Market, By Vertical Global Endpoint Security Market, By Region Global Endpoint Security Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

