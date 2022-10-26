Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market to Reach $77.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033246/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hotels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22% CAGR and reach US$26.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cruise / Luxury Yachts segment is readjusted to a revised 29% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.8% CAGR



The Video on Demand in Hospitality market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.2% and 22% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.4% CAGR.



Day Care Centers Segment to Record 26.3% CAGR



In the global Day Care Centers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd.

Netflix, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033246/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Video on Demand in Hospitality - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video

on Demand in Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hotels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Hotels by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Hotels by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cruise / Luxury Yachts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Cruise / Luxury Yachts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Cruise / Luxury Yachts

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Day

Care Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Day Care Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Day Care Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other User Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other User Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other User Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Subscription by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Subscription by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Subscription by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rental by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Rental by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Rental by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advertisement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Advertisement by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Advertisement by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video

on Demand in Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise / Luxury

Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other User Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day

Care Centers and Other User Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other

User Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video

on Demand in Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription,

Rental, Retail and Advertisement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription, Rental, Retail and

Advertisement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Subscription, Rental, Retail and Advertisement for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise /

Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other User Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day

Care Centers and Other User Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other

User Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription,

Rental, Retail and Advertisement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription, Rental, Retail and

Advertisement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Subscription, Rental, Retail and Advertisement for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise /

Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other User Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day

Care Centers and Other User Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other

User Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription,

Rental, Retail and Advertisement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription, Rental, Retail and

Advertisement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Subscription, Rental, Retail and Advertisement for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise /

Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other User Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day

Care Centers and Other User Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other

User Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription,

Rental, Retail and Advertisement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription, Rental, Retail and

Advertisement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Subscription, Rental, Retail and Advertisement for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise /

Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other User Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day

Care Centers and Other User Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other

User Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription,

Rental, Retail and Advertisement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription, Rental, Retail and

Advertisement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Subscription, Rental, Retail and Advertisement for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise /

Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other User Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day

Care Centers and Other User Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other

User Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription,

Rental, Retail and Advertisement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription, Rental, Retail and

Advertisement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Subscription, Rental, Retail and Advertisement for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise /

Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other User Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day

Care Centers and Other User Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other

User Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription,

Rental, Retail and Advertisement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription, Rental, Retail and

Advertisement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Subscription, Rental, Retail and Advertisement for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise /

Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other User Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day

Care Centers and Other User Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other

User Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video on Demand in Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription,

Rental, Retail and Advertisement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription, Rental, Retail and

Advertisement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Subscription, Rental, Retail and Advertisement for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for

2022 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video

on Demand in Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise / Luxury

Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other User Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Video on Demand in Hospitality

by User Type - Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers

and Other User Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other

User Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video

on Demand in Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription,

Rental, Retail and Advertisement - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Video on Demand in Hospitality

by Revenue Model - Subscription, Rental, Retail and

Advertisement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Subscription, Rental, Retail and Advertisement for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Video on Demand in Hospitality by User Type - Hotels,

Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other User Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day

Care Centers and Other User Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Video on

Demand in Hospitality by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care

Centers and Other User Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Video on Demand in Hospitality by Revenue Model -

Subscription, Rental, Retail and Advertisement - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription, Rental, Retail and

Advertisement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Video on

Demand in Hospitality by Revenue Model - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Subscription, Rental, Retail and

Advertisement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Video on Demand in Hospitality by User Type - Hotels,

Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other User Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day

Care Centers and Other User Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand

in Hospitality by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and

Other User Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Video on Demand in Hospitality by Revenue Model -

Subscription, Rental, Retail and Advertisement - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription, Rental, Retail and

Advertisement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Video on Demand

in Hospitality by Revenue Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Subscription, Rental, Retail and Advertisement for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Video on Demand in Hospitality by User Type - Hotels,

Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care Centers and Other User Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by User Type - Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day

Care Centers and Other User Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Video on

Demand in Hospitality by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hotels, Cruise / Luxury Yachts, Day Care

Centers and Other User Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Video on Demand in Hospitality by Revenue Model -

Subscription, Rental, Retail and Advertisement - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Video on Demand in

Hospitality by Revenue Model - Subscription, Rental, Retail and

Advertisement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Video on

Demand in Hospitality by Revenue Model - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Subscription, Rental, Retail and

Advertisement for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033246/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________