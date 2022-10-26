Genome Editing Market to hit Sales of $17.02 Billion by 2028 | Top 10 Players Holds Over 70% Market Share

Westford,USA, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genome Editing Market is set to become increasingly popular in the coming years, as it provides a versatile solution for a variety of medical conditions. BCG report this market to be worth $17.02 billion by 2028. As genome editing technology becomes more sophisticated, it has the potential to address a wider range of medical conditions such as cancer. This is likely to drive up the demand for tools and services in the global genome editing. In addition, innovative applications of genome editing could lead to new therapeutic approaches or improved treatments for existing diseases.

One of the main reasons for this growth of the global genome editing market is that it can be used to treat many different types of diseases. For example, it has been used to change the DNA sequence of a gene that causes breast cancer so that it no longer produces cancer cells. Similarly, it can be used to stop the production of enzymes that are responsible for turning liver cells into tumors. In addition, genome editing can also be used to create new genes- known as transgenes- which can be inserted into an organism's DNA and then expressed in order to produce specific proteins.

There are a number of companies in the global genome editing market engaged in the development and deployment of genome editing technologies. These include global leaders such as CRISPR Therapeutics and Thermo Fisher Scientific, as well as smaller players with greater focus on specific markets. Some of the key players in this market include Editas Medicine and Intrexon Corporation.

The main challenge facing the global genome editing market is ensuring that genome editing tools are safe and effective for use in humans. Poor safety profiles could hamper uptake by hospitals and other healthcare providers, while inappropriate use of genome editing tools could lead to serious consequences. By 2025, SkyQuest expects intelligent software solutions will have helped make gene Editing more reliable and efficient.





Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/genome-editing-market





SkyQuest’s Analysis of Global Genome Editing Market

Genome editing technologies are revolutionizing the field of medicine by providing novel ways to treat various diseases. There are several types of genomes editing techniques that have been developed so far which include CRISPR-Cas9 system for cancer therapies (OncoEdit™) and HTG for herpes virus therapy. These two techniques have led to significant advances in the field of healthcare by enabling doctors to treat various types of tumors effectively. Other applications areas that are being explored using these genomic editing technologies include GGT for somatic gene therapy.

Investment for genomics & precision medicine has lifted significantly across global genome editing market and gene therapy products are now driven by large commercial entities with a strong focus on value addition that drives down costs by leveraging their intellectual Property portfolios. This has only helped to fuel innovation across different genomics technologies which have made significant advancements in clinical applications in recent years. One such technology is CRISPR/Cas9 which has successfully advanced into human therapeutics providing precision benefit for patients.

As per SkyQuest, some of the major opportunities that these companies in the genome editing market can explore include exploring specific applications such as precision oncology and immunotherapy; collaborating with academic institutions to develop new technologies; identifying new Funding Models like third party licensing or early stage investment; and engaging in mergers & acquisitions or joint ventures to gain an advantage over their rivals.





Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/genome-editing-market





Top 10 Players are Holding over 70% Share of the Global Genome Editing Market

Genome editing has been seen as a revolutionary tool for health care. However, in the past few years, there has been an increased demand for genome editing services as more and more people seek to better their own lives by modifying their DNA. With so much interest in this technology, businesses that offer genome editing services are starting to see a boom in their business.

CRISPR Therapeutic is one of the largest players in the global genome editing market. Sangamo Biosciences, Intellia Therapeutics, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are collectively holding over 27% market share. These 4 players are expected to dominate the market as they have developed advanced technologies such as CRISPR/Cas9 and gene therapy products. Other companies such as Caribou Biosciences, Tenebrio Genomics, Hi-Lo Biosciences, and Editas Medicine are also active in this domain but they are not major players with shares above 5%.

One of the most popular providers services in the global genome editing market is Sangamo BioSciences. The company specializes in developing gene therapy products for diseases such as cancer. They have partnered with major pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline to push their gene therapy products forward. In 2016, Sangamo BioSciences reached a milestone by completing the first ever human clinical trial using CRISPR-Cas9 to treat glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). This trial was successful and showed that CRISPR-Cas9 can be used to effectively treat GBM.

With such impressive results from their previous trials, it is no wonder that Sangamo BioSciences is seeing an increase in demand for their genome editing services. Their latest project in the global genome editing market involves using CRISPR-Cas9 to edit the genomes of human embryos to study how this technology affects development later on in life.





Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/genome-editing-market





Precision medicine and Drug Delivery is the Future of Genome Editing Market

The popularity of genome editing, or the use of biotechnology to change the genetic makeup of cells, is on the rise. This technology is being used to help physicians better diagnose and treat a variety of diseases. One reason for this increase in usage is that it offers greater precision when treating conditions than traditional methods.

Some of the most common uses for genome editing market include fixing mutations that cause cancer, repairing cardiac defects, and curing genetic diseases. In 2021, applications using genome editing reached a landmark 1 million instances. This number is expected to continue increasing as scientists learn more about how this technology can be used to improve patient care.

One potential downside of genomic editing is that it can also lead to unintended consequences. This can be especially problematic when it comes to future treatments for Disease X. If researchers create a gene therapy that relies on genome editing, but unintended changes occur during its manufacture or administration, patients could suffer serious side effects. It’s important for clinicians and regulators to keep this risk in mind when considering whether to use genome editing in medical therapies.

Similarly, genome editing market is also finding its application in drug delivery. Gene editing techniques can be used to disable unwanted proteins from reaching their target cells (a process known as ‘drug selectivity’), which can lead to improved treatment outcomes for a variety of conditions. For example, gene editing could be used to create ‘safe harbor’ proteins that allow medication to reach blocked nerve cells without causing damage. Gene Edited drugs could also be designed so that they directly interact with harmful proteins within cells – leading to improved efficacy and reduced side effects.





Major Players in the Global Genome Editing Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

GenScript (China)

Sangamo Therapeutics (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Editas Medicine (US)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Switzerland)

Tecan Life Sciences (Switzerland)

Precision Biosciences (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)





Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Forensic Technologies Market

Global Oncology Market

Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market

Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market





About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com