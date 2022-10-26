Pediatric Home Healthcare Market to Touch Valuation of $68.6 Billion by 2028 | over 50% Home Healthcare Providers are Solo Practitioners or Small Businesses

Westford, USA, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by SkyQuest Technology, pediatric home healthcare market is in high demand. Specifically, the study found that more parents are seeking out home healthcare for their children due to concerns about health care accessibility and affordability. In some cases, pediatric home healthcare can cost as much as 60% less than care at a standard hospital. In addition, there is growing recognition that outpatient care can be harmful for young patients, who may be more vulnerable to negative experiences and social isolation.



According to the National Association of Home Care and Hospice, In 2014, there were only 2,000 pediatric home health aides in the United States. By 2021, that number had grown to almost 35,000. This growth is due in part to the fact that children are living longer and are more susceptible to various illnesses and injuries than they were in the past.

Pediatric providers in the global pediatric home healthcare market offer a wide range of services that can include helping with bathing, dressing, feeding, toileting, and transferring patients from bed to wheelchair or car. Home healthcare providers can also provide support during hospital visits or doctor’s appointments.

The study also found that pediatric home healthcare market can provide significant benefits for families. For example, it can improve family relationships and reduce stress levels. Furthermore, it can help children receive the same level of care at home as they would in an institutional setting.

Unfortunately, many families struggle to find quality pediatric home healthcare. This is due in part to the fact that this type of care is not typically covered by insurance companies or government programs. However, there are several options available to those looking for quality care. For example, some families opt for private providers who offer longer-term services Alternatively, some families choose to self-manage their child’s care through a home health aide or nurse practitioner.

To address these challenges, various organizations in the global pediatric home healthcare market are working to develop solutions. For example, The Joint Commission has developed a certification program for nurses who provide care to children in their own homes (Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations [JCAHO], nd). JCAHO also created a resource guide entitled "Home Health Aides: Supporting Families and Caregivers" which provides information on home health aides and how they can best support the pediatric home healthcare.

SkyQuest’s Analysis of Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market

The growth prospects for the pediatric home healthcare market are bolstered by the increasing demand for quality care for children and the aging population. The growth in the market is also supported by increasing awareness about the importance of early childhood development and preventive health care.

In terms of segmentation, the market is dominated by direct-to-consumer services providers such as Home HealthAway and RelayHealth. These companies offer comprehensive package programs that include contracted health professionals, medical equipment, and 24/7 customer support. Other major players in the market include traditional hospital outpatient departments (OPDs) that are expanding their offerings into the pediatric segment, as well as physician groups that have started offering pediatric home healthcare services directly to patients' homes.

The pediatric home healthcare market is segmented into three main categories: personal care (such as bathing, dressing, grooming and feeding), health assessment and screening, and therapeutic interventions (such as wound care, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and immunization).

The personal care category is the largest in terms of revenue contribution and is expected to grow at the highest rate over the next five years.

The health assessment and screening category is also expected to grow significantly over the next five years in the pediatric home healthcare market, owing to an increasing awareness of pediatric illnesses among parents and caregivers. This has led to an increase in the demand for screenings such as checkups for childhood asthma, vision problems, hearing problems, epilepsy and developmental delays. The therapeutic interventions category is expected to grow at a slower rate than the other two categories over the next five years owing to high costs associated with these services.

Nevertheless, challenges remain for pediatric home healthcare market. One significant issue is affordability: while services offered through pediatric home healthcare providers are generally affordable, there are some that are significantly more expensive than others. Another challenge is access: while most patients who use pediatric home healthcare services do so affordably, a small number of patients receive care that is either very costly or difficult to access.

SkyQuest’s Survey Reveals over 50% Home Healthcare Providers are Solo Practitioners or Small Businesses

According to a recent study by SkyQuest, 44% of pediatric patients receive home healthcare services across pediatric home healthcare market. This includes everything from providing medication reminders to bathing and dressing children. The study also found that 45% of pediatric home healthcare providers are solo practitioners or small businesses.

The main reasons for using services in global pediatric home healthcare market are convenience (74%), affordability (68%) and quality (64%). However, there are some key challenges that providers face when providing these services. These include the lack of training and expertise in pediatric care (67%) and a lack of equipment and resources (61%).

The top five services most requested by parents in the pediatric home healthcare market are medication management (71%), wound care (68%), infectious disease monitoring (67%), wound dressing changes (66%), and bathing/showering (64%).

With the increasing trend towards independent living for children, it is important that home healthcare providers have the necessary skills to provide appropriate care. In addition, there is a need for more equipment and resources to support pediatric care, such as recliners, beds and dressers for little ones. Providers can also benefit from online training programs to help fill any gaps in their knowledge.

Top Players in global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc. (US)

DJK Home Healthcare LLC (US)

BAYADA Home Health Care (US)

Tendercare Home Health (US)

BrightStar Care (US)

Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health (US)

New England Home Care, Inc. (US)

Pediatric Home Healthcare (US)

Enviva Paediatric Care (UK)

Interim Healthcare Inc. (UK)

eKidzCare (US)

MGA Homecare (US)

At Home Healthcare (US)

