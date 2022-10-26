Global Acne Treatment Market Report (2022 to 2028) - Featuring Novan, Allergan, Bausch Health and Galderma Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acne Treatment Market (2022 Edition)- Analysis By Treatment, Treatment Modality, End-Users, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Acne Treatment Market was valued at USD 9925.16 Million in the year 2021. Acne Treatment Market growth is primarily driven by factors such as rapid surge in young population, rising demand for personal wellness and smooth spotless skin due to high psychological burden associated with acne, increasing demand for hormonal therapy for acne treatment, presence of synthetic chemicals in various skin care products, and increase in launch of novel acne products.

In addition, the use of antibiotics has been commonly seen as a mode of treatment in order to deal with the eruptions. This can disorder has a huge variety of expression which needs to be identified and diagnosed correctly in order to treat it with the required medicines and produce the desired results.



Based on the Treatment segment, Mild acne is treated with topical (applied to the skin) medications. Moderate and severe acne, along with mild acne can be treated with stronger medications, many of which are taken orally. oral medications have more side effects than topical treatments. The patient panel also helped to decide on the scope of the review, stressing the importance of understanding whether prescribed topical medications actually worked.



Americas region is estimated to have the maximum share in the Acne Treatment market followed by Europe & APAC. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising investments in the healthcare industry by private companies in developing countries such as China and India.



The market is anticipated to be driven by rapidly technological advancements for acne treatment and various therapeutic treatment procedures over the years. Moreover, rising sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits among young population is backing the market growth. Furthermore, emergence of biologics, rise in youth population coupled with huge pool of patients for cosmetics procedure etc., is likely to drive growth of acne treatment market.



