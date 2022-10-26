Q30 Innovations is Awarded $2.8 Million Contract by the US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity to Aid in the Fight Against Traumatic Brain Injury in the Military

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Q-Collar is an FDA-authorized, non-invasive device intended to be worn around the neck of athletes aged 13 years and older during sports activities to aid in the protection of the brain from effects associated with repetitive sub-concussive head impacts. In an effort to evaluate the safety, effectiveness, and field suitability of the Q-Collar to help prevent or reduce traumatic brain injury (TBI) from blunt force and blast waves in soldiers in the operational environment, Q30 Innovations has been awarded a $2.8 million contract by the United States Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC).

There were 454,000 diagnosed TBIs in the U.S. military from 2000 through 2021. The United States Army Medical Materiel Development Activity's Warfighter Brain Health Project Management Office is leading the effort and is now partnered with Q30 Innovations to ensure an advanced solution to help prevent or reduce the severity of TBIs caused by pressure waves from missiles, ballistics, artillery, IEDs, and shoulder-fired weapons.

The Q-Collar is the result of 10 years and more than $30 million in research and development, including independent clinical trials involving hundreds of high school athletes, used to support the FDA-granted De Novo classification for marketing of the device. The Collar is gaining acceptance among premier athletes at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels, in sports ranging from football, lacrosse, and soccer to bobsledding and surfing, to aid in the protection of the brain from effects associated with repetitive sub-concussive head impacts. The awarded contract enables further research and development to study the safety, efficacy, and field suitability of the Q-Collar in operational scenarios to include blast.

"Q30 is committed to protecting our brave armed forces and we are honored to be a part of the next steps in significantly reducing TBI throughout our military," said Q30's co-CEO Tom Hoey. "The Q-Collar is a proven device to help mitigate the risks of brain injuries caused by head impacts. By working with our DoD partners, we aim to make a direct impact in the lives of our American servicemen and women and their families. We are proud to have been awarded this contract following a competitive bidding process. We are confident that the Q-Collar is the right solution to help protect soldiers who are at risk of TBIs."

The current contract will advance the research and development of the Q-Collar to prove that it can help reduce blast-induced TBI and that it is a safe, effective, and durable option for soldiers. The funding was made possible because of a congressional mandate to research novel methods to reduce TBI in soldiers.

On the sports field and potentially the battlefield, the Q-Collar is protective gear specifically designed to help safeguard the brain. While a helmet protects the skull from the outside, the Q-Collar gives an added layer of protection on the inside by limiting brain movement. The rapid acceleration and deceleration movement of the brain (commonly known as "brain slosh") can occur in a number of military situations, leading to the twisting and tearing of neurons, causing traumatic brain injuries.

More information on the product, research, and how to purchase the Q-Collar can be found at Q30.com.

About Q30 Innovations

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Q30 Innovations' mission is to help protect the brain from the effects of head impacts on the sports field and the battlefield. Since 2012, Q30 has worked with leading medical, academic, engineering and design institutions to research and develop the Q-Collar, an externally worn device that aids in the protection of the brain from the effects associated with repetitive sub-concussive head impacts. In February 2021, the Q-Collar became the first and only FDA-cleared protective equipment that helps protect individuals' brains during head impacts. For more information, please visit www.Q30.com.

