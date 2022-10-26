Nium Partners with Zero Hash to Power Industry Leading B2B Crypto Experiences

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nium , the global platform for Modern Money Movement, today announced a partnership with B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform Zero Hash . The partnership allows for Nium’s customers to leverage crypto to fiat payments solutions, as well as offer the ability to buy and sell crypto. The partnership is enabled through a simple API integration with Zero Hash’s platform and is available to Nium customers in the United States.



“Crypto is undoubtedly playing a significant role in the B2B space with businesses actively seeking new ways to differentiate their core offerings. By incorporating products like crypto invest and pay with crypto, businesses can create new revenue streams to stay ahead of their competition,” said Joaquín Ayuso de Paúl, Head of Nium Crypto and Web3. “Thanks to our partnership with Zero Hash, businesses can embed these capabilities through a single API connection.”

Nium’s global Modern Money Movement platform is one of the first to combine the power of a trusted payments network with the decentralized and nimble crypto rails. Nium leverages Zero Hash’s leading global crypto-as-a-service infrastructure to remove the technological and regulatory complexities of crypto-to-fiat conversions and provide the complete building blocks for launching crypto-based products, including liquidity, settlement, custody, withdrawals, and compliance infrastructure.



“We are excited to provide the infrastructure that can power access to digital assets for Nium’s customers,” said Edward Woodford, CEO at Zero Hash. “Nium’s reputation for innovative payments solutions and extensive knowledge of the B2B integrated payments space serves as further validation of the value we deliver.” Woodford added that Zero Hash brings the deep domain expertise of powering crypto products for some of the fastest-growing payment processors globally, including MoonPay, Deserve , Transak and Banxa .

For more information about Nium’s crypto payments solution, please visit: https://www.nium.com/platform/crypto .

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its affiliates, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking and more. Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC. Zero Hash Australia Pty Limited is registered with the DCE registered provider number 100804170–001.

Connect with Zero Hash on LinkedIn , or visit www.zerohash.com for more information.

About Nium



Nium is the global platform for Modern Money Movement. It provides banks, payment providers, and businesses of any size with access to global payment and card issuance solutions. Its modular platform powers frictionless commerce, helping businesses pay and get paid across the globe. Once connected to the Nium platform, businesses are able to pay out in more than 100 currencies to over 190 countries – 100 of which in real time. Funds can be received in 35 markets, including Southeast Asia, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India, and the US. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries, including Europe (SEPA), the UK, Australia and Singapore. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in over 40 countries, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration, regardless of geography.

For more information, visit: https://www.nium.com or connect with a specialist here .

Zero Hash Contact

Edward Woodford

(855) 744-7333 Ext: 102

edward@zerohash.com

media@zerohash.com

Nium Contact

Tim Black

tim.black@nium.com