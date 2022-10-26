Sage Empowers Canadian Customers with launch of Sage Membership Masterclass

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the availability of Sage Membership and Masterclass in Canada. Member Masterclass, which was previously launched in the UK and US, will offer insights through talks and articles from leading experts and trailblazers on the challenges that are most important for businesses today.



Beginning today, business leaders will be able to access videos, presentations and articles from more than 12 industry thought leaders, based on the current challenges faced by SMBs in Canada and abroad. Membership Masterclass is designed to offer a holistic experience across Sage’s software, support, advice, and community while providing customers and partners fuel to drive growth. The Masterclass is currently open to any business, regardless of being a Sage customer or not. In the future, the Masterclass will turn to an exclusive offer to Sage customers only.

Sage Member Masterclass Season 1 will focus on the competition for talent and empowering the workforce of today and tomorrow, with topics including:

How to create a deeper connection with your people

How trust and empowerment can build a dream team

Why successful recruitment doesn’t end with onboarding

How to spark inspiration and create a positive culture

The small but mighty act of listening



According to a recent Sage research, almost 1 in 5 Canadian SMBs (15%) say that finding talent is a major internal challenge that is hindering their growth. Additionally, respondents use 15% of their internal time and 12% of their financial resources to address talent acquisition challenges.

“Sage Membership and Masterclass was created to go beyond software solutions and provide customers with expert advice and support they need to thrive,” said Mark Hickman, Managing Director, Sage Canada. “The topics and resources were created to empower and help customers address today’s biggest challenges. Our vision for the program is to create a thriving community of business champions, partners and colleagues, offering a highly personalised experience of expertise to Canada’s SMBs.”

Season 1 is currently only offered in English and will launch its French-Canadian version before the end of 2022. Season 2 is expected to launch in Canada in early 2023 and will focus on Unlocking Productivity.

Media Contact:

Brittany Farquhar

Sage, PR Manager Canada

Brittany.Farquhar@Sage.com