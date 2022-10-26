Chaga Mushroom Market to Cross US$ 1.89 Bn Revenues between 2022 and 2032 - Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Chaga Mushrooms Market is valued at US$ 912.3 Mn in 2022. Revenue from the sales of chaga mushrooms is expected to reach US$ 1.89 Bn by 2032. The global chaga mushrooms market is projected to surge at 7.4% CAGR over the decade.



Inonotus obliquus, commonly known as chaga, is a parasitic fungus that primarily grows on birch trees in colder climatic regions. Chaga is a medicinal mushroom comprising unique natural substances such as mycochemicals and polyphenol due to the absorption of useful elements from the birch tree, thereby exhibiting numerous therapeutic benefits, which is helping it gain traction among various manufacturers and end-user industries around the globe.

Historically, chaga is considered a superfood and has shown various health benefits due to the presence of high antioxidants and immune boosters. As a result, there is sharp demand for chaga mushrooms in dietary supplements, healthcare, functional foods, and beverages. Moreover, the growing trend and popularity of herbal medicines, rising preference for organic and gut-healthy products, and expanding use of sports nutrition supplements are some of the prominent factors that are poised to create strong demand in the global market.

In addition, ongoing clinical trials and holistic research studies on different bioactive compounds present in chaga mushrooms aiming to prove their efficacy are also fuelling market sentiments. Thus, this variant of medicinal mushroom is anticipated to exhibit exceptional demand growth over the coming years.

Key Companies-

Baikal Herbs Ltd.

Fungi Perfecti, LLC

Annanda Chaga Mushrooms

Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd

Chaga Mountain, Inc.

Eartherbs L.L.C

Aloha Medicinals Inc.

Oregon Mushrooms LLC

Nammex

Mahogany Organics Pvt. Ltd

The Chaga Mushroom Company

NutraCap Labs

Canadian Pine Pollen Company.

The Brainfood Mushroom Company

Vitaforest

Touchwood Mushrooms

The Land of Organic Beauty

Birch Boys

The Land of Organic Beauty.

Biosan Biotech Co.,Ltd

Chaga Mushroom Industry Research by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By End Use:

Food and Beverage Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Retail/Household





By Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Key Questions Answered in This Report –

What is the size of the global chaga mushroom market?

How fast did the market for chaga mushrooms grow during the last few years?

What is the Forecasted value for the market for 2032?

What is the demand outlook for chaga mushrooms?

What is the European chaga mushroom market stance?

What are the statistics for the market in Canada & Russia?

