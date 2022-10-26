AIIR Consulting Adds Two Advisory Board Members to The Elevate Project, Providing Purpose-Driven Organizations No Cost Access to the Same Coaching Services as Fortune 500 Companies

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIIR Consulting , a tech-enabled global leadership development firm, has added two new advisory board members to The Elevate Project , a pro bono program that helps purpose-driven organizations develop greater leadership skills via access to elite coaching services. Martha Soehren and Constance Beverley have joined The Elevate Project advisory board alongside Jonathan Kirschner , Michael Wright , Supriti Bhandary and Mary Sullivan .

By offering leadership development and coaching services to nonprofits, AIIR is working to elevate and empower organizations that are making the world a better place. The Elevate Project provides the same services that AIIR offers to Fortune 500 companies: executive coaching, leadership development, executive assessments, and team effectiveness.

“Martha and Constance are both dedicated to coaching, developing, and advancing the lives of others, especially the underserved,” said Dr. Jonathan Kirschner, founder and CEO of AIIR Consulting. “The Elevate Project taps the essence of what we do at AIIR — build better leaders and a better world. Day in and day out, we can trace a clear line between our services and the betterment of people and their organizations. By elevating non-profit leaders and their organizations, we can amplify the impact they have on their communities, which will create a better world for all of us.”

Dr. Martha Soehren is the former Chief Talent Development Officer and SVP Comcast Cable, and now spends her days as a coach for AIIR, encouraging and mentoring leaders. Her career encompasses 16 years in the telecommunications industry; 25 years in the defense industry; and 13 years as an adjunct professor, research advisor and academic advisor. She holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in business, and a PhD in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies.

Constance Beverley is the CEO of the Share Winter Foundation , a non-profit focused on providing access to snowsports to a more diverse community of children. She has a demonstrated history of working in the non-profit management industry, and is a vocal advocate and public speaker.

Supporting Veterans, Youth, Women, and More

Since its founding in 2018, the Elevate Project has worked with more than a hundred leaders at dozens of non-profit organizations serving veterans, women, youth, and others. These include Team Red, White and Blue and American Dream U , nonprofits that help veterans and their spouses in the transition after service, and Youth Inc. , an organization that works with several other nonprofits in New York City to support underserved youth.

Over the course of its partnership, Youth Inc. and The Elevate Project have provided executive coaching to build the capacity of 40+ leaders across more than 20 youth-development organizations. This coaching has supported the oversight and management of more than 450 staff, 1,300 volunteers, and $31 million in funds to serve more than 30,000 NYC-area youth.

“Our connection with AIIR Consulting and The Elevate Project has been life-changing for our nonprofits and the staff here,” Tracie Gilstrap, Senior Associate Director, Youth Inc.

