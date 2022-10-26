CohBar to Announce 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 8, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging the power of the mitochondria and the peptides encoded in its genome to develop potential breakthrough therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases, announced today that the company will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on the same day to provide an update on the company’s business.



Details for the Conference Call:



Date: November 8, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Conference Audio

Dial-in U.S. and Canada: (855) 560-2576

Dial-in International: (412) 317-5242

Conference ID No.: 10171343



Webcast

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Investors section of the CohBar website at www.cohbar.com.



For individuals participating in the Investor Call or webcast, please call or login to the conference audio approximately 10 minutes prior to its start.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 8, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 29, 2022. To access the recording please dial (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada, or (412) 317-6671 internationally, and reference Conference ID# 10171343. The audio recording will also be available at www.cohbar.com during the same period.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging the power of the mitochondria and the peptides encoded in its genome to develop potential breakthrough therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases with limited to no treatment options. CohBar has assembled a leading position in exploring the mitochondrial genome and its utility for the development of novel therapeutics, including world-renowned expertise in mitochondrial biology, a broad intellectual property estate, key opinion leaders and disciplined drug discovery and development processes. CohBar is utilizing its Mito+ platform to identify and develop modified versions of natural peptides called analogs to treat a variety of serious conditions, with a focus on diseases involving inflammation and fibrosis. CohBar is planning to file an IND for its second clinical candidate CB5138-3 in the second half of 2023, with an initial indication of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company has previously demonstrated clinical proof of concept for its approach with the positive topline data from its CB4211 product candidate being developed for NASH and obesity.

For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Jordyn Tarazi

Director of Investor Relations

CohBar, Inc.

(650) 445-4441

Jordyn.tarazi@cohbar.com