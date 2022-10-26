Joget Named OneOffice Hot Vendor by HFS Research

Columbia, MD, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joget Inc. (Joget), the global open-source no-code/low-code application platform provider, has been recognized as a OneOffice Hot Vendor by leading industry analyst firm HFS Research. The HFS Q3 2022 report named Joget as one of six emerging players from across the globe with the vision and strategy to impact and disrupt the market.

According to the report, the emerging industry players were hand-picked as HFS OneOffice Hot Vendors for their unique offerings that help enterprises solve today's complex business issues and capitalize on market opportunities.

HFS OneOffice Hot Vendors are an exclusive group, each with a differentiated value proposition based on their offerings’ distinctiveness, ecosystem robustness, client impact, financial position, and impact within the HFS OneOffice framework.

"Joget’s low-code solutions are a compelling toolset for companies adopting a decentralized development mindset. Its tools provide a rich, user-centric development environment with impressive governance and optimization analytics,” said Joel Martin, Executive Research Leader at HFS Research.

According to HFS, Joget was named a OneOffice Hot Vendor for its strong low-code platform augmented with workflow automation capabilities. In addition to its core development features in the growing low-code development tools market, Joget offers a truly innovative model for user-created APIs, governance, security, and licensing.

"We are honored to be named an HFS OneOffice Hot Vendor. We believe this recognition affirms our mission of empowering the organization's entire digital transformation journey with agility and speed," said Raveesh Dewan, Chief Executive Officer at Joget. "Delivering on rising demand for platforms that streamline and optimize processes takes more than just great technology. Having a future-ready platform with the right capabilities that are intuitive, efficient, flexible, and cater to users’ needs is essential.”

The leading research organization cited Joget's offering as an embodiment of decentralized development, allowing rich collaboration and co-development of applications without sacrificing the performance, support, and security requirements of building low-code applications.

A complimentary copy of the full report is available here.

About Joget, Inc.

Joget, Inc. was founded with a mission to help customers build comprehensive enterprise apps faster and more effectively. With simplicity and flexibility in mind, Joget created an open-source no-code/low-code application platform that allows organizations to build complex applications and automate process flows easily. Joget believes in empowering open innovation, enabling anyone (business users, non-coders, and coders) to turn their best ideas into future-ready solutions that accelerate digital transformation. Joget has more than 12,000 community users worldwide and customers that include Fortune 500 companies, government ministries, and agencies, as well as clients from the financial services, aviation, telecommunications, and manufacturing industries.