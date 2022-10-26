Jamf Launches Jamf Ventures Investment Fund to Support Security and Technology Innovators

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced it has launched Jamf Ventures, an investment fund that is focused on early-stage companies across the globe that focus on enhancing the security and transformational power of the Apple ecosystem.

With Jamf Ventures, Jamf aims to build value-creating partnerships with innovative technology companies that accelerate growth. Jamf plans to invest $50 million over the next five years, and will provide access to capital, industry expertise, a professional network and channels to portfolio companies.



“Jamf Ventures exemplifies our commitment to helping our customers succeed with Apple through the most innovative, powerful and scalable Apple Enterprise Management platform and partnerships available,” said Jake Mosey, VP of Jamf Ventures. “By joining forces with other true innovators, we will be able to continue to bring solutions to Jamf Nation that helps them with connecting, managing and protecting their Apple fleet.”



Jamf Ventures portfolio companies will also be able to leverage unique access to Jamf’s extensive APIs, technologies, and IT and security research and expertise, along with increased brand awareness and co-marketing opportunities.



Jamf announces investment in SwiftConnect

Through Jamf Ventures, Jamf is announcing its investment in SwiftConnect, a cloud platform provider that manages and connects disparate access control systems across owner and enterprise portfolios with mobile credential platforms, user directories and other systems that influence physical access requirements. In addition to streamlining the access management process, SwiftConnect also links its customers to a virtual badge on their mobile device.



“Jamf is a complementary addition to our impressive roster of property tech investors and we are excited to be an inaugural member of Jamf Ventures,” said Chip Kruger, CEO, SwiftConnect. “As an IT and InfoSec expert, Jamf brings their unique insights on the intersection of physical and digital security, as well as how personal technology in the enterprise can drive employee experiences. We’re grateful for their partnership and look forward to the future together.”



