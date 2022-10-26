Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Rapid Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033240/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the period 2020-2027. Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$784.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $165 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR



The Veterinary Rapid Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$165 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$252.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -

BioNote, Inc.

Biopanda Reagents, Ltd.

Fassisi GmbH

Heska Corporation

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Megacor Diagnostik GmbH

Swissavanss AG

Virbac

Woodley Equipment Company, Ltd.

Zoetis, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033240/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Veterinary Rapid Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Companion Animals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Companion Animals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Companion Animals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Livestock Animals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Livestock Animals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Livestock Animals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Viral

Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Viral Diseases by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Viral Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bacterial Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Bacterial Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Bacterial Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parasitic Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Parasitic Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Parasitic Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Allergies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Allergies by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Allergies by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kits

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Kits by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Kits by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Readers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Readers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Readers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and

Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by

Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,

Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by

Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic

Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral

Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by

Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Kits and

Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and

Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,

Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic

Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,

Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and

Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by

Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,

Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by

Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic

Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,

Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by

Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and

Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by

Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,

Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by

Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic

Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,

Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by

Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and

Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,

Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic

Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,

Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and

Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,

Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic

Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,

Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and

Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,

Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic

Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,

Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and

Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by

Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,

Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic

Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,

Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Veterinary Rapid Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and

Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by

Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,

Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by

Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic

Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Viral

Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing by

Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Kits and

Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and

Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,

Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic

Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases,

Allergies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Product - Kits and Readers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Product - Kits and Readers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kits and Readers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Animal Type - Companion Animals and

Livestock Animals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Animal Type - Companion Animals and Livestock Animals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Rapid

Testing by Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Companion Animals and Livestock Animals for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Veterinary Rapid Testing by Application - Viral Diseases,

Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic Diseases, Allergies and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Veterinary Rapid Testing

by Application - Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Parasitic

Diseases, Allergies and Other Applications Markets -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033240/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________