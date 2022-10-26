PanTerra Networks Connect Awarded 2022 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PanTerra Networks announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Streams Connect as a 2022 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award winner presented by TMCnet.



The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors available products that help ensure remote workers have access to the same communications and other corporate resources as they would in the office. Whether they are adjusting to new teleworking environments due to the COVID-19 pandemic or had previously adopted technologies in response to an already existing remote workforce trend, the products and services from winners of the 2022 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award enable businesses to effectively support their mobile and remote workforces.

Arthur Chang, PanTerra’s President and CEO, was quoted, “Streams Connect delivers key features and benefits for Teleworkers to keep staff connected and productive in a dynamically distributed workforce. Whether you’re in sales, support or engineering, teams and customers will benefit from the comprehensive collaboration and real-time communications Connect offers.” Arthur continued, “The latest Connect features address many aspects of the ever-changing workforce and have experienced excellent early adopter use.”

Connect’s all-in-one, scalable, secure team collaboration solution seamlessly integrates audio, video, screenshare and messaging through single mobile or desktop interfaces. Connect is a part of the Streams unified communications platform from PanTerra. Some of the features of Connect include:

Advanced Moderator Controls: Assign Participant Rules (audio, video, chat and screenshare) based on profiles (audience, speaker or custom) for each user.





Assign Participant Rules (audio, video, chat and screenshare) based on profiles (audience, speaker or custom) for each user. Advanced Security: Multi-Factor Authentication eliminates unauthorized meeting access and infamous “Video Bombing,” and Password Protected and Temporary Links to control meeting access with password protected meeting links and set a meeting link to timeout.





eliminates unauthorized meeting access and infamous “Video Bombing,” and to control meeting access with password protected meeting links and set a meeting link to timeout. Supervisory Modes: Allows a supervisor to silently join, whisper or barge into a Connect meeting for improved training and performance tracking.





Allows a supervisor to silently join, whisper or barge into a Connect meeting for improved training and performance tracking. Background Replacement : Select a background image of choice for the session.





: Select a background image of choice for the session. Waiting Room: Users can be placed in waiting room until the host allows into session. Host can also place active users back into the waiting room at any time.





Users can be placed in waiting room until the host allows into session. Host can also place active users back into the waiting room at any time. Connect Meeting HD Recording: HD Audio/Video recordings and messages can be stored locally or in the Connect cloud.

“The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer. PanTerra has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of Teleworking Solutions industry through its Connect collaboration solution,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Congratulations to the entire team at PanTerra for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking,” Tehrani added.

The 2022 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine’s online news portal.

About PanTerra

PanTerra is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering unified communications, team collaboration, call center, file sync & share and business analytics through Streams, its secure, all-in-one business communications cloud solution. By offering a fully customizable, unified UCaaS and CPaaS, HIPAA/HITECH secure, multi-service cloud solution, PanTerra can significantly reduce costs, simplify IT administration, increase security, and improve employee productivity. Streams can be configured and deployed within hours, virtually anywhere in the world and with 24/7/365 support, you can have peace of mind that PanTerra will be with you every step of the way. Let Streams and PanTerra bring out the best in your enterprise.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet

