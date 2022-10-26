$6.6 Billion Worldwide Gaming Peripherals Industry to 2027 - Featuring Alienware, Logitech, Razer, Mad Catz and Corsair Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Peripherals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gaming peripherals market size reached US$ 4.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.61% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Gaming peripheral is an auxiliary device connected to a personal computer (PC) or laptop for a better gaming experience. It includes headsets, gamepads, joysticks, tablet pens, gaming mice, keyboards, external hard drives, and media card readers. At present, the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and the launch of competitive, multiplayer video games are positively influencing the sales of advanced gaming peripherals across the globe.

Gaming Peripherals Market Trends:



A significant increase in the number of gaming enthusiasts and professional gamers, in confluence with the escalating demand for an immersive and realistic gaming experience, represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the growing popularity of e-sports and virtual reality (VR) games among the masses is driving the adoption of special gaming keyboards and gamepads that can be customized to provide better ergonomics to users. In addition, rapid urbanization and inflating disposable income of individuals are propelling the sales of superior quality gaming consoles, whole body sensors, and other gaming peripheral devices.

Furthermore, improving gaming graphics and the growing demand for premium and football stimulation games are other major factors offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers operating in the industry. Besides this, the rising commercialization of online gaming and the emerging trend of game streaming platforms are increasing the use of gaming peripherals across the globe. Apart from this, the development of innovative gaming accessories, such as VR cameras, haptic gloves, controllers, and chairs, along with the introduction of high-definition displays, is projected to provide a positive thrust to the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alienware, Logitech, Razer, Mad Catz, Turtle Beach, Corsair, Cooler Master, Sennheiser, HyperX, SteelSeries, Anker, Roccat, Reddragon, Das, Gamdias, Sades, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global gaming peripherals market in 2021?

2. What are the key factors driving the global gaming peripherals market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gaming peripherals market?

4. What is the breakup of the global gaming peripherals market based on the product type?

5. What is the breakup of the global gaming peripherals market based on the device type?

6. What is the breakup of the global gaming peripherals market based on the technology?

7. What is the breakup of the global gaming peripherals market based on the distribution channel?

8. What are the key region in the global gaming peripherals market?

9. Who are the key companies/players in the global gaming peripherals market?



