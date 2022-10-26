World Insurance Associates Acquires Clinard Insurance Group Inc. and Expands North Carolina Presence

Iselin, NJ, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Clinard Insurance Group (“CIG”) of Winston-Salem, NC on October 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CIG was formed in 2005 by Wake Clinard and today they provide both personal and commercial products to customers in the P&C insurance industry in North Carolina.

“At Clinard Insurance Group, we understand that our customers are our most valuable partner. We've developed our business to always provide them with professional advice and support,” says Wake Clinard, President, Clinard Insurance Group. “We understand insurance and we work with our customers to navigate the process of protecting what is important to them. We look forward to continuing this approach as part of WIA.”

“I’d like to extend a warm welcome to CIG as they join the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “It’s great to have CIG onboard, and I look forward to many more successful years.”



Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and TAG Consulting advised them on the transaction. Morris, Manning & Martin, LLC provided legal counsel to CIG. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (WIA) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 160 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.