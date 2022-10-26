During the Forecast Period Ranging from 2022-32, Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Uptake is Anticipated to Flourish at a Value CAGR of 4.3% to Reach US$ 9.5 Bn | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWARK, Del: The global radiopharmaceuticals market stands at US$ 6.2 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 9.5 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2032.



Radiopharmaceuticals imply medications containing radioisotopes that could be used as both – therapeutic agents and diagnosis medications. Radiopharmaceuticals manage critical as well as chronic diseases. These days, various diagnostics are aimed towards organs with nuclear medicine radiopharmaceuticals.

PET and SPECT techniques are used in abundance while deploying radiopharmaceuticals. Some of the distinct features of radiopharmaceuticals include non-invasiveness, cost-effectiveness, easy of diagnosis, and higher sensitivity. Clinical applications include cardiology, oncology, lymphoma, and tumor.

Growing awareness regarding positive results provided by radiopharmaceuticals in checking chronic illness is one of the catalysts to radiopharmaceuticals market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1992

On the other hand, the fact that radiopharmaceuticals have half-life could restrain the market. It’s a known fact that radiopharmaceuticals involve higher investment. Short expectancy or half-life is one of the crucial factors restricting demand for radiopharmaceuticals. Thus, it’s only the developed regions who are able to increasingly adopt radiopharmaceuticals as of now. The developing economies still need to incorporate the technology to the fullest. Future Market Insights has walked through these functionalities with future prospects in its latest market study entitled ‘Radiopharmaceuticals Market’.

Key Takeaways from Radiopharmaceuticals Market

North America dominates the radiopharmaceuticals market due to rising frequency of cardiovascular diseases and cancer and the scenario is expected to persist even in the forecast period. Adopting innovative radioisotope production methods for treating chronic disorders is another reason.

Europe, led by the UK, is also expected to hold a significant market share due to the UK being subject to maximum incidences of cancer. Cancer Research UK estimate says that the UK alone houses 367,167 cancer patients.

The Asia-Pacific is poised to grow blatantly in the forecast period with it witnessing new product launches, collaborations, distribution agreements, acquisitions in an aplomb.





“The fact that radiopharmaceuticals are broadly used as biomarkers in molecular imaging is expected to take the radiopharmaceuticals market by storm in the upcoming period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/radiopharmaceuticals-market

Competitive Landscape

GE Healthcare inked an agreement with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC for producing and distributing iodine-123 (I-123) capsules all across the US.

Bracco Diagnostics Inc., in March 2021, entered into partnership with CardioNavix, LLC for enhancing patients’ access to cardiac PET imaging. The new program is termed as ‘Bracco Mobile Isotope Service’, which ought to facilitate better patient care sites for providing cardiac PET imaging.

Jubilant Radiopharma, in August 2020, signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, which focuses on an ELDA (Exclusive License and Distribution Agreement) for the latter’s diagnostic imaging agent called ‘Tilmanocept (technetium Tc 99m tilmanocept injection) in LATAM, Mexico, Canada, and the US.

Bayer AG, in June 2021, announced that it would acquire Noria Therapeutics Inc. along with PSMA Therapeutics Inc. with the objective of widening the former’s oncology portfolio that is into existence.

Norgine B.V., in March 2020, completed the acquisition of Azanta A/S, a specialty biopharmaceutical company. This included Nimorazole, a hypoxic radiosensitizer to treat cancer, and Angusta to facilitate labor induction.

Curium, in the year 2019, completed acquisition of MAP Medical, which would actually help it in strengthening the footprint all over the Europe with access to Baltic and Nordic countries.

The US FDA, in December 2020, completed approval of Gallium 68 PSMA-11 (Ga 68 PSMA-11). It holds the distinction of being the very first drug for PET imaging for diagnosing prostate cancer.





What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the radiopharmaceuticals market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on radioisotope type (Technetium-99, Fluorine-18, Iodine-131, Leutetium-177, Yttrium-90, Gallium-68, Gallium-67, Rubidium-82, Iodine-123, Iodine-125, Indium-111, and likewise), by application (oncology, cardiology, gastroenterology, neuroendocrinology, neurology, nephrology, and likewise), by source (nuclear reactors and cyclotrons), and by end-user (hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and cancer research institute).

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-1992

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Global Market Share Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Increasing healthcare expenditure as a percentage of GDP

3.1.2. Rise in Aging population

3.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.2.1. Increasing Installed base for PET and SPECT Scanners

3.2.2. Increasing Incidence of Cancer

3.2.3. Increasing Diagnosis Rate

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Drivers

3.3.3. Restraints

3.3.4. Trends

4. Market Context

4.1. Reimbursement Scenario

4.2. Key Regulations

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Demand (Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

5.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5.3. Market Value Growth Comparison

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1992

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Synthetic Biology Market Trends : is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 15.8 Bn by the end of the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 24.3% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 138.8 Bn by the year 2032.

Softgel Capsules Market Share : is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 3.1 Bn by the year 2032.

Cardiac Ambulatory Monitoring Market Analysis : enjoys a valuation of US$ 13.3 Bn in 2021, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast years. According to a recent study by Future Market Insights, ECG devices are leading the cardiac ambulatory monitoring market with a share of about 42.2 % in the year 2021.

Quadriplegia Treatment Market Growth : expected to be valued at US$ 1,468.4 Million in 2022. The overall demand for quadriplegia treatment projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 2,324.4 Million by 2032.

Regenerative Artificial Skin Market Outlook : is expected to be valued at US$ 2,185.5 Million in 2022. The overall demand for regenerative artificial skin projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 5,615.5 Million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com