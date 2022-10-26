Reusable Incontinence Products Market is expected to touch a value of US$ 8.5 Bn by the end of 2032 - Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Reusable Incontinence Products Market was valued at US$ 4.8 Bn in 2021. Sales of reusable incontinence products are set to exhibit a high CAGR of 5.2% and reach US$ 8.5 Bn by 2032. The U.S., Germany, U.K., China, and India account for 54.6% market share.



The global reusable incontinence products market recorded a historic CAGR of 4.8% in the last 9 years from 2012 to 2021. As assessed by Persistence Market Research, adult diapers held a market share of 36.4% in 2021. Overall, reusable incontinence product sales accounted for 34.2% revenue share of the global incontinence products market in 2021.

Adult incontinence is a well-known medical concern; in reality, various health concerns such as obesity, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and childbirth all play a role in incontinence.

People aged 60 years or above are considered older adults by the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO), respectively. The number of individuals over 65 in the world is expected to increase to 1.5 billion by 2050, from the current 703 million.





Ten to twenty percent of all women and seven in ten of those residing in nursing homes suffer from urine incontinence, which lowers the quality of life and affects elderly persons in particular.

Any involuntary urine leakage is referred to as urinary incontinence, as per the International Association of Urinary Incontinence (ICS).





“Rapid Shift toward Reusable Products over Disposables”

Reusable personal hygiene solutions have revolutionized the market for personal care products by placing high emphasis on hygiene, healthy intimate health, convenience, and comfort. A substantial amount of effort has gone into assessing the potential risks associated with the use of hygiene pads. Furthermore, regulatory classifications of absorbent items, such as feminine hygiene products, adult diapers, and infant diapers, differ by nation and are governed by several disciplines.

Companies that demonstrate a more sustainable approach to delivering incontinence products focus on reducing the usage of single-use products and replacing them with reusable alternatives. The launch and promotion of cutting-edge, high-value products such as gender-specific incontinence underwear that imitates regular underwear are expected to boost market growth in this sector.

For example,

The new women's washable, reusable incontinence underwear from Zorbies was unveiled in May 2021. It has greater coverage and absorbency, together with a sophisticated, covert design. Zorbies is a high-end brand that makes quality washable protective underwear for both men and women. The clothing line is owned and operated by a U.S. company named Ready-to-Buy.





Key Companies –



B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Proctor & Gamble Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Suominen Corporation

Kimberly-Clark

Paul Hartmann AG

Nexwear

Royal Medical Solutions, Inc.

Ontex International N.V.

Essity AB

Medline Industries, Inc.

Activ Medical Disposable

Reusable Incontinence Products Industry Research Segments

By Product:

Adult Diapers

Reusable Underpads

Reusable Briefs

Reusable Incontinence Pads

By End Use:

Men’s Reusable Incontinence Products

Women’s Reusable Incontinence Products

Kids’ Reusable Incontinence Products





By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Specialty Stores





Key Questions Answered in reusable incontinence products market Report -

How large is the reusable incontinence products market?

What is the sales forecast for reusable incontinence products?

What was the last 9 years’ market CAGR for reusable incontinence products?

Which countries account for the highest demand for reusable incontinence products?

What is the U.S. reusable incontinence products market outlook?

Who are the top 3 manufacturers of reusable incontinence products?

How is the reusable incontinence products market in China shaping up?

How is India faring in the global market?

