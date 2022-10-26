Pace® Analytical Services Strengthens Presence in the Northeast, Adding Anchor Location in New Jersey

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analysis laboratory services and a division of Pace®, a science and technology company, today announced that it has acquired Aqua Pro-Tech Laboratory (APL), an environmental laboratory services company located in Fairfield, New Jersey.

"Pace® is committed to providing customers with a level of convenience and connection that only laboratory partners with a local presence can provide," noted Eric Roman, Pace® CEO. "In adding APL to the Pace® national laboratory network, New Jersey- and New York City-area customers have a unique option - the ability to build a relationship with a local lab partner that has extensive capabilities, rigorous quality programs, and the added customer service benefits that come from the backing of a larger organization."

Due to the capacity, credentials, and depth of services provided, the APL laboratory will become a primary location for servicing New Jersey and New York City customers with drinking water, groundwater, wastewater, soil, solids, and sludge testing for contaminants, including PFAS. APL President and CEO, Robert Barrett, commented, "Like Pace®, APL has been serving customers with certified laboratory services for over 40 years. This acquisition came about through mutual admiration. We hold the same vision and values of serving the customer and protecting our environment. Through Pace®, our lab will grow with the ability to extend new testing capabilities to customers."

As part of the Pace® national laboratory network, the APL location will have access to high-demand laboratory services, including a variety of air testing services. In addition to laboratory testing for indoor air quality, vapor intrusion, and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), the company offers field services that include stack emissions testing and flue gas, landfill, and industry fence line monitoring for contaminants. "Pace® continues to experience an increase in demand for testing and analysis services in the northeast, especially in New Jersey," said Greg Whitman, President of Pace® Analytical Services. "Customers value our experience in the field and support of the New Jersey Licensed Site Remediation Program (LSRP) as well as our deep technical understanding of current and emerging regulatory requirements for PFAS testing."

More information about Pace® laboratory services and locations is available at pacelabs.com.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Pace® Analytical Services

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® People are committed to advancing the science of businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and others by providing local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. Through our in-lab, mobile, and emergency onsite containment and regulatory services, we ensure our air, water, soil, and more are safe for our communities and lives. Learn how Pace® People are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Learn how Pace® people are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation. More at PACELABS.com

