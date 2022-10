English Danish

Date 26 October 2022





Financial calendar 2023 for Ringkjøbing Landbobank

The financial calendar for the upcoming year is as follows:

1 February 2023: Annual Report 2022

1 March 2023: Annual general meeting

26 April 2023: Quarterly report, 1st quarter 2023

2 August 2023: Interim report 2023

25 October 2023: Quarterly report, 1st-3rd quarters 2023





