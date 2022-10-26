Global Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033235/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.4% over the period 2020-2027. Multimode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.9% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single-Mode segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $356.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.7% CAGR
The Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$356.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -
II-VI
Alight Technologies
Ams
Broadcom
Coherent
Flir
Inneos
Iqe
Leonardo Electronics (Lasertel)
Lumentum
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
