Lymphoma Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements, Including the Development of Innovative Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Fuel Growth

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lymphoma Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lymphoma treatment market size reached US$ 11.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.89% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Lymphoma refers to a type of cancer characterized by the rapid development of abnormal malignant cells in the lymphatic system. It usually targets the white blood cells (WBCs), or lymphocytes, in lymph nodes, spleen, thymus and bone marrow and impairs the immune response of the body. As a result, the patient develops swelling in the lymph nodes, high fever, weight loss, dyspnea and fatigue. Some of the commonly used lymphoma therapeutics include radiation, chemo and monoclonal antibody therapy, active surveillance, bone marrow transplant and immunotherapy drugs. These therapeutics are widely used for the treatment of both Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.



The increasing prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, the increasing awareness among the masses regarding the available diagnostic technologies and treatment alternatives for lymphoma is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Hospitals and other diagnostic centers are using innovative tests and imaging technologies, such as computed tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans, for accurate identification of the cancer cells and timely treatment. Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of innovative immune checkpoint inhibitors, which block proteins from binding together and increase the response strength of T-cells against cancer cells, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of oncology, along with overall improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global lymphoma treatment market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, test type and drug.



Breakup by Type:

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Breakup by Test Type:

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Biologic Therapy

Others

Breakup by Drug:

Adcetris

Rituxan

Opdivo

Imbruvica

Keytruda

Revlimid

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global lymphoma treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lymphoma treatment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global lymphoma treatment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Lymphoma Treatment Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Test Type



8 Market Breakup by Drug



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis International AG

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tzl2t

Attachment