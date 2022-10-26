Direct Carrier Billing Platform Global Market Report 2022: Widespread Popularity of OTT Streaming Services Provides Boost to Sector Growth

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global direct carrier billing platform market size reached US$ 236.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 616.37 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.31% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A direct carrier billing platform, also referred to as direct operator billing, is an online payment method that allows users to make purchases via their mobile phones. This platform is considered safer for buying digital services or products from third-party vendors without using any confidential banking details.

Furthermore, it also offers hassle-free payments directly from compliant merchants who add transaction charges to mobile phone bills of the user. A direct carrier billing platform is more beneficial than card payments in providing a better seamless user experience, increased transaction security, higher conversion rates, greater financial inclusion, etc. As a result, it is widely utilized among software companies, telecom service providers, gaming platforms, etc.



Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Trends:



The emerging trend of digitalization in the BFSI sector along with the growing penetration of mobile-based payment solutions is primarily driving the global direct carrier billing platform market. Additionally, the rising adoption of smart TVs among consumers having a subscription or prepaid account with a mobile operator service is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of startups and small businesses that depend upon direct carrier billing platforms for greater payment coverage and improved financial accessibility is positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, the elevating popularity of over-the-top (OTT) streaming media services, including Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, Sony, Hulu, etc., that accept direct carrier billing platforms for payment offerings, is also augmenting the product demand.

Furthermore, the rising purchase of mobile gaming and in-app game items via direct carrier e-billing platforms is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the escalating popularity of the 'pay-as-you-go' model coupled with the increasing focus on ensuring financial security in online transactions, will continue to drive the global market for direct carrier billing platform in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global direct carrier billing platform market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, type, platform and content.



Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Type:

Limited DCB

Pure DCB

MSISDN Forwarding

PIN or MO Base Window

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Windows

Android

iOS

Breakup by Content:

Applications and Games

Video and Audio Contents

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global direct carrier billing platform market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global direct carrier billing platform market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

What is the breakup of the market based on the content?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global direct carrier billing platform market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market



6 Market Breakup by Component



7 Market Breakup by Type



8 Market Breakup by Platform



9 Market Breakup by Content



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Bango plc

Boku Inc.

Centili Limited

DIMOCO Payments

Mobiyo

NTH Mobile d.o.o.

NTT Docomo Inc. (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

Telecoming S.A.

Telenity Incorporated.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxp41w

Attachment