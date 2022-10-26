Tokenization Global Market Report 2022: With Mobile Wallets Going Mainstream, Tokenization Comes into Play to Ensure Security of Transactions

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tokenization - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Tokenization Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tokenization estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.6% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $604.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.7% CAGR

The Tokenization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$604.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$586.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mvpj6

