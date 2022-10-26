Marel: Q3 2022 results published on 2 November, investor meeting on 3 November 2022

English Icelandic

Marel hf. will publish its Q3 2022 interim condensed consolidated financial statements after market closing on 2 November 2022.



Investor meeting and conference call

On Thursday 3 November 2022, at 8:30 am GMT (9:30 am CET), Marel will host an investor meeting where senior management will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the third quarter of the year.

The investor meeting will be held at the company’s headquarters in Austurhraun 9, Gardabaer, Iceland. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 am GMT.

The meeting will be streamed live on marel.com/webcast and a recording will be made available after the meeting on marel.com/ ir .

Members of the investment community can also join the meeting through a conference call by dialing:

IS: +354 800 7437 (PIN 84639778#)

NL: +31 20 721 9495

UK: +44 33 3300 9035

US: +1 646 722 4956

Financial calendar

Q4 2022 – 8 February 2023

AGM – 22 March 2023

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software, and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. In line with its 2017- 2026 growth strategy, Marel has gradually expanded its business model into adjacent industries, where most recently the acquisition of Wenger has added a fourth pillar focused on pet food, plant-based protein and aqua feed. Our united team of over 7,000 employees in over 6 continents delivered EUR 1.4 billion in revenues in 2021. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously transforming food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019. For further information, please visit marel.com/IR.