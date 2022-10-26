Texas Instruments Foundation Awards Grant to North Texas Food Bank to Meet Elevated Needs

Dallas, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced today that the Texas Instruments (TI) Foundation provided a $300,000 grant to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide nearly one million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.

“TI is committed to building stronger communities where our employees live and work and assisting our neighbors across North Texas is especially meaningful,” said Andy Smith, Executive Director of the TI Foundation. “And, by combining volunteer efforts with our grant to the North Texas Food Bank, we can help ensure that they are meeting their mission of feeding people facing hunger across our region.”

TI has a history of supporting neighbors in times of need. Through grants, employee and retiree donations, and matching from the TI Foundation over the last three years, the North Texas Food Bank has provided access to nearly 2,750,000 nutritious meals.

Since March 2022, the North Texas Food Bank has been addressing record-level needs due to rising inflation rates and the post-Covid pullback of federal aid. “Our neighbors in every zip code are facing increasingly difficult choices every day – deciding whether to purchase groceries or pay for other necessities such as gas, medicine or utilities. That’s a decision no one should have to make,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank.

“TI is helping us lift our neighbors out of hunger through its generous gift to the North Texas Food Bank,” said Cunningham. “This support changes lives, allowing individuals, families and seniors to receive the nutritious meals they need to lead healthy lives and thrive at work, at school and home. As a former TI employee, I am so proud to see TI’s commitment to being a change agent in the community, not only through financial generosity but also through the hundreds of employees who volunteer their time at the North Texas Food Bank. Thank you for your partnership in creating lasting change in North Texas.”

Last year, the North Texas Food Bank worked in partnership with more than 400 Partner Agencies and organizations from the NTFB Feeding Network to provide access to more than 136 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area that spans 10,000 square miles – the most annual meals ever in our history. Nearly 700,000 North Texans are unsure of where their next meal will come from. Tragically, this includes more than 250,000 children, or one in every five in our region, giving the NTFB service area the 4th highest level of food-insecure children in the country.

The funds will be used to support the purchase and distribution of food through the various North Texas Food Bank programs. To get involved by donating, volunteering or hosting a canned food drive, please visit ntfb.org.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners including food pantries and community organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to nearly 137 million nutritious meals, a 9% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the barriers to food security that our neighbors face.

