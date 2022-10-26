US Specialty Malts Market Analysis, Share, Growth Outlook, Demand by Top Key Players, Forecast and Research by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Specialty Malts market.



"Specialty Malts Market size was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2026."

Specialty Malt is a quality product made from a range of malt varieties. Each type of malt has different characteristics to the beer it adds to. Many beers contain 1-2% specialty malts which can contribute to their colour, flavour and head retention. The specialty malt is a great way to make all of your brewing needs come together in one place. Ample flavor, a clean crisp taste, and zero bitterness will keep you from wanting to buy a separate grain. The specialty malt category includes specialties and polish styles of non-anaerobic, unmalted grains that can be used in recipes. It's our opinion that specialty malts are the unsung heroes of beer, but like any hero they require a hero's name by which to be recognized.

Speciality Malt is a UK-based malt whisky distiller that produces, houses, and matures its own malts. Their flagship product is their traditional malted whisky, which has been produced at the company's bottling facility in the United Kingdom since 2003. Specialty Malt is a C5 malt that is kilned at a temperature of over 185 degrees F for about 30 minutes, giving it a subtle honey flavor and slightly thicker mouthfeel. It has a slightly higher protein content than standard malt, which helps it provide a more even head to the beer during fermentation.

Some major players in the global Specialty Malts market include: Viking malt oy, Muntons, Maltexco, Ireks gmbh, Malteurop, Simpson’s malt, Groupe souflet, Baramalt Malting India Pvt. Ltd., and many more.

Market Trends:

One of the main elements fostering a favourable view for the market is the significant increase in the food and beverage sector. Additionally, the growing customer taste for craft beer and luxury alcoholic beverages is boosting market expansion. The increased availability of distinctive and avant-garde domestically produced beers and whiskeys by quick service restaurants (QSRs), cafés, and hotels is having a beneficial effect on the demand for speciality malt. In keeping with this, the market is expanding as a result of the extensive product acceptance in the production of various baked goods. Specialty malts are used to improve flavour and colour in flavoured breads, biscuits, cookies, and sweets with malt infusion. Additionally, a number of product advances, like the release of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and premixes based on malt encourage the expansion of the market. The market is expected to increase as a result of additional factors such as rising consumer spending power and a rise in demand for natural and organic malt components.

Regional Insights:

Due to the widespread use of specialty malt by beer producers, Europe is predicted to have robust expansion in the global specialty malt industry. The expansion of this market in Europe is anticipated to be fueled by the rising number of craft breweries in the continent. Furthermore, significant expansion is anticipated in the speciality malt market in North America during the next few years. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the Canadian/United States Trade Agreement (CUSTA) were both put into effect, which sped up the integration of the barley malt market between the US and Canada.

As a part of Specialty Malts market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2026 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Caramalized Malt

Roasted Malt By Application Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bakery And Confectionary

Dairy And Frozen Desserts CAGR (XX%) 4 % (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Important insights in Specialty Malts market research report:

- Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Specialty Malts

- Basic overview of the Specialty Malts, including market definition, classification, and applications.

- Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

- Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Specialty Malts across various industries

- Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

Frequently Asked Questions about This Report:

Who are the leading market players active in the Specialty Malts market?

What is expected to the growth rate of Specialty Malts market?

What are the driving features, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the latest trends in Specialty Malts market?

