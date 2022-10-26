Dioctyl Adipate Market Revenue to Hit the US$ 2.9 Bn Mark by the end of 2032 - Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Dioctyl Adipate Market is estimated at US$ 1.83 Bn in 2022. Consumption of dioctyl adipate is anticipated to increase at 4.7% between 2022 and 2032 in terms of value to reach US$ 2.9 Bn by the end of 2032.



Dioctyl adipate, also referred as DOA, is a biodegradable plasticizer. It is a clear and colorless liquid miscible with organic solvents and compatible with a wide range of materials such as polymers, cellulose, synthetic rubbers, PVC, and waxes. The biggest advantage of DOA is that it outperforms other plasticizers in terms of performance and stability—even at low temperatures. This property of DOA enables its application in cold-resistant agricultural films, food packaging films, and electrical coatings.

Global demand for dioctyl adipate is being driven by its use as an environment-friendly plasticizer. It is one of the most widely used phthalate-free PVC plasticizers, accounting for up to 2.5% by volume of the global plasticizers market alone. It is used in many final products such as shoes, slippers, artificial leather, and PVC soles.

Request for Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32926

According to the region-wise survey in this report, the Asia Pacific region, which leads both the production and consumption of plastic and polymer products, is also a prominent consumer of dioctyl adipate accounting for around 58% of global consumption.

Factors Hampering Dioctyl Adipate Market Progress

Although dioctyl adipate as a plasticizer provides lucrative market opportunities, the market is expected to witness strong competition from alternative materials. Biomass-based plasticizers and plant-based plasticizers are providing tough competition to dioctyl adipate.

DOA performs poorly when used in waterproof applications, which acts as a key limitation for its eclectic applications and potential replacement for phthalate plasticizers. However, blending DOA with certain materials can improve its waterproof quality and aid market growth over the coming years.

Key Companies-

BASF AG

ExxonMobil

Hallstar Industrial

Aarti Industries

Hanwha Chemical

BOC Sciences

Eastman Chemical Company

New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Henan Qingan Chemical Hi-Tech

GJ Chemical

Chongqing Caifchem Co., Ltd





Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/32926

Dioctyl Adipate Industry Survey Segmentation

By Grade:

Reagent

Technical

Food





By Application:

Sheets

Films

Others





By End Use:

Packaging

Cable & Wiring

Consumer Goods

Medical Applications

Wall Covering & Flooring

Others

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of dioctyl adipate are focusing on the acquisition of other market players to increase their consumer base. Further, expansion strategies include capacity expansion and geographical expansion in emerging economies. Key players are also investing in research and innovations for product development and the introduction of sustainable products with short-period biodegradation properties.

In April 2021, BASF launched a new series of plasticizers obtained from organic wastes instead of fossil fuels. Among these plasticizers, Plastomoll DOA BMB features dioctyl adipate as a biomass-balanced plasticizer.

In August 2022, Hallstar announced its acquisition of the Lanxess manufacturing facility to improve its manufacturing efficiency and expand its product portfolio.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32926

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What is the current size of the dioctyl adipate market?

What is the demand outlook for dioctyl adipate?

Which are the key end uses of dioctyl adipate?

What market share is held by key manufacturers of dioctyl adipate?

Which countries/regions account for the highest dioctyl adipate demand?





Other Trending Reports:

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Materials Market

Iodine Market

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market

Maltodextrin Market

Metal Cleaners Market

High Performance Fibers Market

Gallium Market

Coating Additives Market

Compound Semiconductor Materials Market

Betaine Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com



