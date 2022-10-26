CliniOps Recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycles for Fifth Straight Year

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CliniOps, Inc., a leading provider of advanced Digital Clinical Trials, today announced that it has been named in the Gartner annual Hype Cycle™ for Life Science Clinical Development, for five consecutive years.

Since first acknowledged as a Sample Vendor for eSource solutions in 2018, CliniOps has risen to the challenge of providing solutions fit for the changing needs of the clinical sponsors, clinical research organizations, investigators and patients. During the pandemic, CliniOps was among the clinical trial technologies readily available to impart eSource and other solutions to promote continuity of studies.

"The eSource technology has become critical for faster collection of clinical trial data. Without the need for any paper recording, data is directly gathered into electronic case report forms (eCRFs) or into a clinical database from source. This direct collection at source is a critical indication of agility and speedy containment of high-quality data. As the need to rapidly find solutions to complex diseases mount, the more critical to have reliable and efficient collection of data from source," said Yerramalli Subramaniam, CTO, CliniOps.

As an identified Sample Vendor for eSource in the Gartner Hype Cycles five years in a row, CliniOps has become more agile and innovative particularly with the advent of hybrid or decentralized clinical trials (DCTs).

According to Avik Pal, CEO of CliniOps, "We believe this consecutive recognition of CliniOps by Gartner is significant and is a big boost to the confidence of our team as we continue to work diligently to supply innovative approaches, including DCTs, to clinical trials. With eSource, our tools did not just facilitate efficient data collection and analysis but also contributed to the trend of patient empowerment. Patients were engaged in studies from the comfort and safety of their homes during and even after the pandemic. This trend is here to stay as part of the rise of telehealth."

As the use of advanced digital solutions continues to rise, the eSource profile will become mainstream. Given the chance to use eSource, most would rather do away with paper documents. Those familiar with clinical research using paper documents know very well that duplication of data happens including when the data is transcribed from paper to electronic data capture (EDC) systems. From there, data integrity verification activities can be painstaking. There will be less or none of that with eSource. DCTs are made of eSource and other virtual technologies for agile, less expensive, more efficient studies.



About CliniOps

CliniOps, Inc. is a leading Technology and Data Science company for the Life Science Industry. CliniOps delivers the promise of Hybrid and Decentralized Clinical trials (DCT), making drug trials accessible, inclusive, faster, and efficient. CliniOps' Unified platform approach seamlessly enables home-visit, site-visit, tele-visit and lab-visit, leveraging AI, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud, Sensors and Connected Devices. CliniOps is currently supporting trials across 30+ countries, across all phases and several therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit https://cliniops.com/

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Life Science Clinical Development, 2022, Jeff Smith, Rohan Sinha, July 2022

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

