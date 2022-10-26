Global Vision Care Market Report 2022: Growing Demand in Rural Areas Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vision Care Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vision care market is growing at a considerable CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The major factors augmenting the growth of the market include rise in geriatric population and technological advancements in eye care. Additionally, increase in usage of electronic devices has also resulted in eye disorders. With rising employment rates, the population working on screens (smartphones, laptops, and more) have increased, which has resulted in an elevated rate for eyes-related ailments; thus, increasing the need for vision care.

Due to the onset of the global pandemic COVID-19, lockdown has been imposed in several countries, which has resulted in even more number of people using electronic devices, which could have resulted in eyes impairment. Due to colleges being closed, students had to attend online classes, which resulted in increased cases of headaches, blurred vision, and dry eyes, associated with using laptops, smartphones, and other devices for long hours. Surge in online games and social media has also been observed, which could have weakened eye muscles. Thus, these activities are estimated to result in increased need for vision care products.

On the other hand, a shift towards refractive eye surgeries is one of the major constraints hindering the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in prevalence of eye disease in the rural areas and trend of stylish eyewear sunglasses is estimated to be an opportunity for the market players. According to SEE non-profit organization, nearly 108 million people could experience blindness by 2050. To overcome this, government initiatives and policies will act as an opportunity for the players to expand their market.

Segmental Outlook

The market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. By product, the market is segmented into eye lenses, contact lenses, intraocular lenses, and others (artificial tears).Based on the distribution channel segment, the market is segmented into retail stores, online stores, and hospitals & clinics.

The Report Covers

Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global vision care market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market.

