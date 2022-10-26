m cacao Launches First-Ever Customizable Chocolate Video Box

AMESBURY, Mass., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- m cacao chocolates is excited to announce the launch of expressioSM — the first-ever chocolate video box — offering the only way to gift a box of culinary-inspired chocolates with a personalized video experience inside.



The new, state-of-the-art chocolate video box is the brainchild of m cacao’s founder Michael Nichols, a former robotics engineer-turned-chocolatier, and Chef Delphin Gomes, a master pastry chef and chocolatier. A cool and modern gift, expressioSM brings together luscious, handcrafted chocolates in a beautiful box, complete with its own, embedded video player.

ExpressioSM is a luxury solution to gift giving that makes it possible for any giver to express themselves with their gifts. For friends or family, expressioSM can be personalized with the giver’s choice of video, making it a unique gift for the holidays, birthdays, and other celebrations.

For corporate giving, a company can create its own brand or promotional video to showcase its products and services for prospects, or to thank its customers, employees, or board members in a memorable way.

The giver’s selected video is then uploaded into the box and sent with either eight (8) or sixteen (16) handcrafted chocolates to each recipient.

“m cacao’s expressioSM blends artistic creativity with the latest technology to create a sweet and customizable gift,” said m cacao founder, Michael Nichols. “At m cacao, we are culinary explorers, chocolate lovers and innovators. ExpressioSM takes all of that to the next level, creating a personalized gift experience for consumers and companies alike.”

This sweet, high-tech gift can be customized in interesting ways, especially for corporate giving.

The video in the box comes equipped with an NFC (near field communication) tag, which contains a small microchip that can be read by most mobile devices. The NFC tag can be programmed to enable a recipient to launch a company’s website, buy a product or service and even purchase refills at a discounted price with a single tap.



ExpressioSM also includes two ways to personalize individual chocolates:

3D chocolate medallions: These three-dimensional chocolate decorations can be used to feature a company’s logo.

These three-dimensional chocolate decorations can be used to feature a company’s logo. Screen-printed cocoa butter art: Selected logos or graphics can be printed in edible, colored, cocoa butter and applied to individual chocolates.

This unique chocolate gift is now available to purchase online at mcacao.com/expressio just in time for National Chocolate Day on October 28th. For volume orders of 10 or more, please contact hello@mcacao.com.

About m cacao chocolates

Developed by forward-thinking chocolatiers, m cacao creates handcrafted chocolates and unique gifts for the culinarily curious. Combining the classic French technique of a pastry chef with the modern artistic approach of a robotics engineer, m cacao celebrates the world with expertly crafted flavors and textures, turning high-quality chocolate into an experience. Learn more at mcacao.com and follow @mcacaochocolates on Instagram and Facebook .

