Biochips Global Market Report 2022: Presence of An Extensive Drug-Development Pipeline Bolsters Sector

The global biochips market size is expected to reach USD 25.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period. The rising requirement for drug discovery and development coupled with the adoption of personalized medicine is likely to favor the industry's growth.

Furthermore, the rise in the implementation of next-generation sequencing by biotechnology companies around the globe is pushing product demand. For instance, in December 2021, Abbott received CE Mark for the i-STAT TBI Plasma test, a portable analyzer for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) blood. Hence, the company is permitted to expand its footprint in the European Union. The innovation in sequencing techniques has allowed researchers to decode DNA molecules up to the level of the complete human genome.



Ion Torrent chip by Thermo Fisher Scientific is one of the technologies based on sequencing by the technique of synthesis. The chip is an advancement in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology that makes massively parallel sequencing cost-effective for every lab. Hence, the development of biochips to enhance the NGS application is anticipated to support the growth of the industry.

Similarly, increasing government-based initiatives to promote the domestic production of biochips is likely to support the growth in the coming years. This strategic initiative is to match the local demand for the product with the supply. For instance, in July 2022, SiPhox, Inc. received a grant worth USD 681,631 from the Baker-Polito Administration.



The financial support is to accelerate the development of a manufacturing facility for the mass production of pluggable photonic biochips. It is estimated to accelerate the output to around 5,000 biochips per month from around 100 per month to match the rising demand from biotech segments including drug discovery, vaccine development, and distributed diagnostics. Such investments are likely to supplement the industry growth in the coming years.



The growing requirement for personalized medicine is likely to become a key application area for the industry in the coming years. Since biochip is emerging as an important component in molecular diagnostics, their use in point-of-care diagnostics is anticipated to smooth the development of personalized medicines. In addition, gene expression profiling through microarrays is expected to enhance the progress of personalized treatment for cancer based on molecular classification. However, the cost involved in the manufacturing of biochips is considerably high, resulting in high pricing for end-users.

