Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Report 2022: Rise in Drilling & Production Activities and the Advent of Technologically Advanced Pipes Fuel Growth

The global Oil Country Tubular Goods market size was valued at $20.9 billion in 2020, and projected to reach $37.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.
The increase in the oil rig count, drilling & production operations, increased demand for high-end pipes, as well as the innovation of technically sophisticated pipes in order to reduce the risk of accidents and improved efficiency are anticipated to drive the development of the oil country tubular goods market. The surge in the investment of the government and private firms to develop oil and gas fields has fueled the development of the market in the forecast period.
The major factors that hamper the development of the Oil Country Tubular Goods are mainly due to the technology ban from developed countries on the developing countries and the government initiative to protect local OCTG manufacturers & increase the GDP of the country. The rapid innovation and development of technology to improve the efficiency of extraction & transportation of oil & gas is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods market..
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Manufacturing Process
- Electric Resistance Welded (ERW)
- Seamless
By Product
- Well Casing
- Product tubing
- Drill Pipe
- Others (Line Pipe
By Application
- Onshore
- Offshore
By Grade
- API Grade
- Premium Grad
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key players in the global flexible solar panels market are:
1. ArcelorMittal SA
2. EVRAZ North America
3. ILJIN Steel Corporation
4. JFE Steel Corporation
5. National-Oilwell Varco In
6. Oil Country Tubular Limited
7. Sumitomo Corporation
8. Tenari
9. TMK Ipsco Enterprises Inc
10. U.S. Steel Corporation
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Drilling &Production Activities and the Advent of Technologically Advanced Pipes.
- The Growing Global Offshore Rig Count and Exploration of Resources.
Restraints
- Uncertainties in the International Crude Oil Prices
- Increased Import Duty on Oil Country Tubular Goods
Opportunity
- Extensive Expansion of Oil and Gas Resources.
