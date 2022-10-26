Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Report 2022: Rise in Drilling & Production Activities and the Advent of Technologically Advanced Pipes Fuel Growth

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Country Tubular Goods Market by Manufacturing Process, Product, Application and Grade: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Oil Country Tubular Goods market size was valued at $20.9 billion in 2020, and projected to reach $37.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The increase in the oil rig count, drilling & production operations, increased demand for high-end pipes, as well as the innovation of technically sophisticated pipes in order to reduce the risk of accidents and improved efficiency are anticipated to drive the development of the oil country tubular goods market. The surge in the investment of the government and private firms to develop oil and gas fields has fueled the development of the market in the forecast period.



The major factors that hamper the development of the Oil Country Tubular Goods are mainly due to the technology ban from developed countries on the developing countries and the government initiative to protect local OCTG manufacturers & increase the GDP of the country. The rapid innovation and development of technology to improve the efficiency of extraction & transportation of oil & gas is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods market..



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Manufacturing Process

Electric Resistance Welded (ERW)

Seamless

By Product

Well Casing

Product tubing

Drill Pipe

Others (Line Pipe

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Grade

API Grade

Premium Grad

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key players in the global flexible solar panels market are:



1. ArcelorMittal SA

2. EVRAZ North America

3. ILJIN Steel Corporation

4. JFE Steel Corporation

5. National-Oilwell Varco In

6. Oil Country Tubular Limited

7. Sumitomo Corporation

8. Tenari

9. TMK Ipsco Enterprises Inc

10. U.S. Steel Corporation

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Drilling &Production Activities and the Advent of Technologically Advanced Pipes.

The Growing Global Offshore Rig Count and Exploration of Resources.

Restraints

Uncertainties in the International Crude Oil Prices

Increased Import Duty on Oil Country Tubular Goods

Opportunity

Extensive Expansion of Oil and Gas Resources.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR GOODS MARKET, BY MANUFACTURING PROCESS68



CHAPTER 5: OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR GOODS MARKET, BY PRODUCT



CHAPTER 6: OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR GOODS MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 7: OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR GOODS MARKET, BY GRADE



CHAPTER 8: GLOBAL OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR GOODS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvo6oe