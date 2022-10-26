CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy to Host Upcoming Peer-Focused Leadership Summits for Global Tech Executives in Silicon Valley, Greenwich, Denver and Charlotte

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Lakewood Country Club in Lakewood, CO on November 8. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share their roles as company leaders to guide the cultural evolution that’s needed to support the digital enterprise.

“Technology executives have an incredible opportunity to act as enterprise change agents as they sit at the intersection of how technology, people and processes can drive transformative change for the business,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.

Prominent CIOs, CISOs, technology and business executives speaking at the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Puru Amradkar , Chief Product Officer, Aisera

, Chief Product Officer, Aisera JP Batra , Interim CIO, Blue River International, Inc.

, Interim CIO, Blue River International, Inc. James Christiansen , VP and CSO, Cloud Security, Netskope

, VP and CSO, Cloud Security, Netskope Stephen M.R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Jamey Cummings , Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search Veena Dandapani , Chief Client Services Officer, Pagaya

, Chief Client Services Officer, Pagaya Kevin Fleet , VP, Advisory Services, Informatica

, VP, Advisory Services, Informatica Ravi Gaddam , Director, DevOps/ProdOps, Jeppesen, a Boeing Company

, Director, DevOps/ProdOps, Jeppesen, a Boeing Company Chandy Ghosh , COO & General Manager, Sinch Voice

, COO & General Manager, Sinch Voice Jeffrey Grayson , Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Orangetheory

, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Orangetheory Randy Gross , CISO, CompTIA

, CISO, CompTIA John Jacobs , Field CISO, Fortinet

, Field CISO, Fortinet Stephen Katsirubas , CIO, Hunter Douglas

, CIO, Hunter Douglas Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Jason L’Odense , VP, IT Infrastructure and Operations, Global Medical Response

, VP, IT Infrastructure and Operations, Global Medical Response Juan Lucero , SVP, CIO, DEN

, SVP, CIO, DEN David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte Global

, Global CISO, Deloitte Global Sam Masiello , CISO, The Anschutz Corporation

, CISO, The Anschutz Corporation Tony Ollivier , Principal Product Marketing Manager, OutSystems

, Principal Product Marketing Manager, OutSystems Ginna Raahauge , Global Managing Director, Solution Architecture – Public Sector, Amazon Web Services

, Global Managing Director, Solution Architecture – Public Sector, Amazon Web Services Matthew Schwartz , CTO, Sage Hospitality

, CTO, Sage Hospitality Purnima Wagle , Former CIO & Digital Transformation Leader, Flex LTD

, Former CIO & Digital Transformation Leader, Flex LTD Steve Winterfeld , Advisory CISO, Akamai

, Advisory CISO, Akamai Denis Zerr, CIO, Radiology Partners

Valued Partners for the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Aryaka, Axonius, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Imperva, Informatica, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Colorado, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

On October 27, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit at The Ameswell Hotel in Mountain View, CA. CIOs, CISOs, technology executives and venture capitalists at this popular in-person event will explore the role of the technology leader as cultural change agent.

World-class technology executives speaking at the 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Snehal Antani , Co-Founder and CEO, Horizon3.ai

, Co-Founder and CEO, Horizon3.ai Suyash Awasthi , Managing Director, Globant

, Managing Director, Globant Chris Bedi , CIO, ServiceNow

, CIO, ServiceNow Eddie Borrero , VP & CISO, Blue Shield of California

, VP & CISO, Blue Shield of California Tim Crawford , CIO Strategic Advisor, AVOA

, CIO Strategic Advisor, AVOA Bruce Burroughs , CTO, AAA Northern California Nevada & Utah

, CTO, AAA Northern California Nevada & Utah Dr. Sarah Cortes , Privacy Engineering, Netflix

, Privacy Engineering, Netflix Tom Cullen , CIO, Corsair

, CIO, Corsair Christopher Desautel , SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies Mark Egan , Partner, StrataFusion

, Partner, StrataFusion Stuart Evans , Director of the Emirates, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab

, Director of the Emirates, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab David Hahn , CISO, CDK Global

, CISO, CDK Global Emily Heath , Board of Directors, Chair of Technology & Cyber Security Committee, Member of Audit Committee, Norton LifeLock

, Board of Directors, Chair of Technology & Cyber Security Committee, Member of Audit Committee, Norton LifeLock Dion Houng-Lee , Managing Director, Human Resources, Silicon Valley Bank

, Managing Director, Human Resources, Silicon Valley Bank Rohit Jain , VP of Technology, Applications and Analytics, iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

, VP of Technology, Applications and Analytics, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Sumit Johar , CIO, Automation Anywhere

, CIO, Automation Anywhere Datta Junnarkar , CIO – Autonomous Maritime

, CIO – Autonomous Maritime Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Rob Lloyd , Deputy City Manager for Aviation, Transportation & Technology, City of San Jose

, Deputy City Manager for Aviation, Transportation & Technology, City of San Jose Adhir Mattu , SVP & CIO, Marvell Semiconductor

, SVP & CIO, Marvell Semiconductor David Morris , Founder & Chairman, HiPER Solutions

, Founder & Chairman, HiPER Solutions Wendy M. Pfeiffer , CIO & SVP, Nutanix

, CIO & SVP, Nutanix Dave Reisenauer , Sr. Director, Digital Transformation, Supply Chain, NVIDIA

, Sr. Director, Digital Transformation, Supply Chain, NVIDIA Sahaar Rezaie , Executive Director, Genesys Works

, Executive Director, Genesys Works Sarah Richardson , SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Tivity Health

, SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Tivity Health Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io

, CISO, Eclipz.io Parul Saini , Global Head of Business and Enterprise Applications, Uber

, Global Head of Business and Enterprise Applications, Uber Chris Starling , Associate VP, NPower

, Associate VP, NPower Cynthia Stoddard , SVP & CIO, Adobe

, SVP & CIO, Adobe Ravi Thadani , Interim CIO/Head of IT Business Applications, AMD

, Interim CIO/Head of IT Business Applications, AMD Kathryn Ullrich , Managing Partner, Technology and Diversity, DHR Global

, Managing Partner, Technology and Diversity, DHR Global Dr. Branden Williams, Business Identity Specialist, Ping Identity

Valued Partners for the 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Globant, LastPass, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Qumulo, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, ScreenMeet, ServiceNow, Strata, Tonkean, Transmit Security, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford, CT on November 3. Top-tier technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will examine how the fast-changing socio-economic landscape is prompting technology executives to become more creative than ever and to draw upon authentic and inclusive leadership skills to inspire their teams and embrace innovative approaches to winning in tumultuous times.

Prominent CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 3 will include:

Kamran Amin , CIO, Arch Reinsurance Group

, CIO, Arch Reinsurance Group Sarah Angel-Johnson , CIO & VP Business Technology Solutions, Save the Children

, CIO & VP Business Technology Solutions, Save the Children Snehal Antani , Co-Founder and CEO, Horizon3.ai

, Co-Founder and CEO, Horizon3.ai Beth Boucher , Non-Executive Independent Director/Chair Nominating and Governance Committee, Coforge

, Non-Executive Independent Director/Chair Nominating and Governance Committee, Coforge Bob Burkhardt , VP of Engineering, Fortinet

, VP of Engineering, Fortinet Susan Certoma , Board Director/Executive Leader/Strategic Advisor, Point2Point; Chairperson, SIM Fairfield-Westchester

, Board Director/Executive Leader/Strategic Advisor, Point2Point; Chairperson, SIM Fairfield-Westchester Stephen M.R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Fred Danback , SVP, CIO and CISO, Healthcare Risk Advisors

, SVP, CIO and CISO, Healthcare Risk Advisors Mario DiNatale , CIO, Spectrum Virtual

, CIO, Spectrum Virtual Ursuline Foley , Independent Board Director, Full Board Member, Risk & Technology Committees (former Audit member), Board Member, DOCOsoft, Provident Financial Services; Executive Committee, SIM Fairfield-Westchester

, Independent Board Director, Full Board Member, Risk & Technology Committees (former Audit member), Board Member, DOCOsoft, Provident Financial Services; Executive Committee, SIM Fairfield-Westchester Tsvi Gal , CTO and Board Member, Israel Discount Bank; Head of Enterprise Technology Services, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

, CTO and Board Member, Israel Discount Bank; Head of Enterprise Technology Services, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Matthew Lagana , Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA

, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA Danielle Maurici-Arnone , Global Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Combe International

, Global Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Combe International Michael O’Connor , SVP and Chief Product Officer, Porzio Life Sciences, LLC

, SVP and Chief Product Officer, Porzio Life Sciences, LLC Jim Panos , CIO, Central National Gottesman, Inc.; President, SIM Fairfield-Westchester

, CIO, Central National Gottesman, Inc.; President, SIM Fairfield-Westchester Joseph Puglisi , Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC; Executive Committee, SIM Fairfield-Westchester

, Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC; Executive Committee, SIM Fairfield-Westchester Anna Ransley , CIO, Godiva

, CIO, Godiva Gloria Samuels , Global Workday Business Group Lead, Accenture

, Global Workday Business Group Lead, Accenture Brook Shuford , CISO, Datavail Corporation

, CISO, Datavail Corporation Ramnath Venkataraman , Integrated Global Services Lead, Accenture

, Integrated Global Services Lead, Accenture Michael Zanga , Managing Director, Global Head of Technology, Cyber, Data and Change Risk, Barclays

, Managing Director, Global Head of Technology, Cyber, Data and Change Risk, Barclays Sigal Zarmi, Board Director, ADT; Hashicorp; BigID

Valued Partners for the 2022 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Apptio, Arctic Wolf, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, NeXus Digital Group, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Fairfield-Westchester, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Ayrsley on November 10. CIOs, CISOs, technology executives and venture capitalists at this popular in-person event will explore the role of the technology leader as cultural change agent.

World-class technology executives speaking at the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte will include:

Lekha Banerjee , SVP Data, Engineering Technology Executive, Truist

, SVP Data, Engineering Technology Executive, Truist Michael Brown , Field CISO, Financial Services, Fortinet

, Field CISO, Financial Services, Fortinet Todd Carlson , VP of IT, Centene Corporation

, VP of IT, Centene Corporation Jonathan Desrochers , CISO & EVP, Red Ventures

, CISO & EVP, Red Ventures Daidre Fanis , SVP & Associate Partner, M&S Consulting; SIM Charlotte Chapter – SIM Women in Tech Board Member

, SVP & Associate Partner, M&S Consulting; SIM Charlotte Chapter – SIM Women in Tech Board Member Michael Ferguson , Director of Security Transformation, Netskope

, Director of Security Transformation, Netskope Anika Gardenhire , Chief Digital Officer, Centene Corporation

, Chief Digital Officer, Centene Corporation Angelic Gibson , CIO, AvidXchange

, CIO, AvidXchange Natalie Greenwood , Sr. Principal Consultant, Advisory Services, Informatica

, Sr. Principal Consultant, Advisory Services, Informatica Toni Harrison-Hogan , Senior Director of Technology, Under Armour

, Senior Director of Technology, Under Armour Rama Kandala , CIO – Optical Communications, Life Science, Corning International

, CIO – Optical Communications, Life Science, Corning International Michael LaVallee , Managing Partner, Jobplex

, Managing Partner, Jobplex Tony Leng , Managing Partner, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Partner, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Chris Long , Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation; VP & President-Elect, SIM Charlotte

, Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation; VP & President-Elect, SIM Charlotte Jim Marascio , COO & CTO, DART Innovation; President, SIM Charlotte

, COO & CTO, DART Innovation; President, SIM Charlotte Sean Mee , Manager, Solution Architecture|U.S. & Canada East, OutSystems

, Manager, Solution Architecture|U.S. & Canada East, OutSystems Steven Michaels , VP Technology Services, Intermountain Healthcare

, VP Technology Services, Intermountain Healthcare John Murdock , Senior Partner, Executive Search Partners LLC

, Senior Partner, Executive Search Partners LLC Raja Musunuru , CTO, TIFIN Wealth

, CTO, TIFIN Wealth Sathish Muthukrishnan , Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial, Inc.

, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial, Inc. Ken Spangler , EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Corporation

, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Corporation Evan Taylor, SVP, NFP

Chris Terhune, SVP, Technology Business Management, LPL Financial

Lalit Thakur, SVP & Chief Data Officer, American Tire Distributors

Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health



Valued Partners for the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, the Charlotte Area Technology Cooperative (CATC), Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, Informatica, LastPass, MongoDB, Netskope, the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA), Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, ScienceLogic, SentinelOne, SIM Charlotte Region, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b11b8b90-7307-4f4b-9632-e1db6072bc42