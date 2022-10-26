MegaToken (HPW) Announces Lifetime Electricity tokenization for Bitcoin Mining

London, UK, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaToken (HPW) has announced that they have started tokenizing electricity with the support of the processing power of the Bitcoin network. With MegaToken, one can now mine Bitcoin through staking tokens without worrying about infrastructure, maintenance, updates, etc. Based on the latest changes in network difficulties and total hash rates, the next halving time for the Bitcoin network will be March 21, 2024. In this event, the reward for mining each Bitcoin block will decrease from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC. By examining the history of Bitcoin halving updates, an increase in the demand for mining can be predicted. To create equal access for everyone, spread out the mining centers, and maximize profitability, MegaToken has started to tokenize electricity with the support of the processing power of the Bitcoin network.

MegaToken has tokenized 100 megawatts of electricity equipped with miners to mine Bitcoin. A total of 100 million tokens have been created, with each token equaling one watt of electricity. Tokens will be released gradually once the required electricity is supplied, and there will be no tokens lacking electricity. With each token, the user can mine Bitcoin for life without worrying about maintenance.

With the growth of technology, miner devices are updated and replaced with new ones. Since each token is equivalent to a constant watt of electricity, the user will gain access to increased mining capacity and power over time. Rest assured that completely green electricity is used in this project, and MegaToken, taking into account the costs of electricity production, governmental regulations, and human resources as three important indices of profitability in the mining industry, has set up Bitcoin mining farms in the most suitable places in the world to maximize mining profits.

In MegaToken, the mined Bitcoins are deposited daily into the user's account, from which the user can easily withdraw them.

Entering the field of Bitcoin mining with MegaToken

With the increase in demand for Bitcoin mining before the halving in 2024, based on data from previous halvings, cloud mining plans will close down, whether due to the exhaustion of the sales capacity or the cost-ineffectiveness of mining for the service provider, in other words, it's more profitable for the companies to mine for themselves instead of selling the mining capacity. One can quickly enter the Bitcoin mining world by buying MegaTokens. Unlike cloud services that offer long-term plans in which the user loses the initial activation cost, with MegaToken, in addition to using Bitcoin mining plans with periods of 90, 180, and 360 days, the user can sell the tokens after the end of the period and get a profit or total or partial return of the initial cost or can restart staking and continue mining with the available plans.

The mined Bitcoins will be deposited into the user account daily, and withdrawal is possible once the minimum amount of 0.001 BTC is reached. If this threshold is passed, daily withdrawal will be possible.

Processing power

Considering existing miners' technology and processing power, every 50 MegaTokens have the processing power equivalent to one terahash per second (Th/s). In other words, each MegaToken offers a hash rate of 0.02 Th/s. Please note that, unlike conventional plans, this project offers the opportunity to purchase a token equivalent to the electric power required for mining, not the processing power. So, with the advancement of technology in the coming years and the increase in the processing power of mining devices, the processing power of each token will increase.

Objectives of the MegaToken project

When Bitcoin was first introduced, the general public knew little about it due to its emerging nature; starting to mine Bitcoin required high technical knowledge and was often regarded as a high-risk investment due to its unfamiliar nature. Despite technological advancements, mining remains challenging due to equipment costs, local government regulations, and the time and energy required to run a Bitcoin farm. MegaToken intends to make mining available to everyone worldwide, providing an equal opportunity for all to get involved with the mining phenomenon. For this purpose:

One hundred megawatts of green electricity and the equipment needed to create a Bitcoin farm and mine have been considered.

It is aimed to be listed in the top 10 exchanges in the world of cryptocurrencies, including Binance and Coinbase.

Bring the average energy efficiency of the equipment to 0.03 Th/s per token.

One minute away from mining Bitcoin!

The MegaToken project is currently in its initial offering or ICO phase. Anyone can quickly create an account on the project's main website, connect their Metamask wallet, and purchase a MegaToken instantly using BNB or BUSD. By staking the token, the user will immediately become a miner!

