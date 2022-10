XCPCNL Business Services Announces Official Closing of Regulation A Offering

Charlotte, North Carolina, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce the official closing of the company’s Regulation A offering.

“We are happy to announce that we have closed the Reg A and can move forward to further enhance Shareholder value and drive our revenue streams without the Reg A albatross. It has been a challenging road navigating through the OTC as a Freshman CEO, but I think I am a better man for it and am exciting about what the future holds not only for XCPCNL, but also our current and future Mergers and Acquisitions and our shareholders. We are working on several exciting updates. Once details become finalized, we will be able to share more information with our shareholders,” said CEO Tim Matthews.

The company’s securities attorney has prepared and will be filing a Form 1Z to signal the end of the offering. The funds raised during the Reg A will be used towards working capital. This will include future M&A due diligence, Joint Ventures and day to day operations to further drive revenues and increase shareholder value. Expect an update to the outstanding shares within 24 hours once filed.

Moving forward, the company will be working to update its corporate website and will be holding interactive shareholder webinars once a month.

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com

