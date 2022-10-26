The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Is Set To Grow At A 7% Rate Due To Rising Demand For Zero-Emission Vehicles As Per The Business Research Company's Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the ethylene propylene diene monomer market, the increase in demand for zero-emission vehicles is driving the growth of the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market. Zero-emission vehicles mean vehicles that do not emit harmful gases or pollutants and offer a wide range of advantages, such as low maintenance costs, low running costs and zero tailpipe emissions. Ethylene propylene diene monomer is utilized in zero-emission vehicles because it has noise-reducing qualities and attaches readily to metal, providing a solid barrier against weather, road surface, and engine vibration. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) report, sales of electric cars reached 3 million units in 2020, a 40% increase from 2019, and are estimated to reach 300 million units by 2030. Therefore, the increase in demand for zero-emission vehicles is driving the ethylene propylene diene monomer industry.



Request for a sample of the global ethylene propylene diene monomer market report

The global ethylene propylene diene monomer market size is expected to grow from $3.52 billion in 2021 to $3.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The ethylene propylene diene monomer market share is expected to grow to $4.97 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market. Major market players are concentrating on creating innovative products for delivering durable, high-performance products to meet industry demand in response to technology improvements, membrane research, and contractor requirements for more ergonomic products. For instance, in October 2019, DOW Inc., a US-based commodity chemical company, launched two new tailored EPDM product grades, NORDEL 4590 EPDM and NORDEL 4750 OE EPDM. The new grades assist manufacturers in producing long-lasting, high-performance extruded profiles and TPV items such as vehicle weather-stripping, hoses, molded rubber goods, and building and construction materials. This innovation could improve manufacturing efficiency in product handling, mixing, processing, and high filler loading areas.

Major players in the ethylene propylene diene monomer market are The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Johns Manville Inc, KUMHO POLYCHEM, Lanxess AG, Lion Elastomers LLC, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, PetroChina Company Limited, SK Global Chemical Co Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Versalis SpA, Warco Biltrite, Rubber Engineering and Development Company (REDCO), West American Rubber Company LLC and JSR Corporation.

The global ethylene propylene diene monomer market is segmented by manufacturing process into solution polymerization process, slurry and suspension process, gas-phase polymerization process; by sales channel into direct sales, indirect sales; by application into automotive, building, and construction, manufacturing, electrical and electronics, other applications.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ethylene propylene diene monomer market in 2021. The regions covered in the ethylene propylene diene monomer market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide ethylene propylene diene monomer market forecast size and growth, ethylene propylene diene monomer market segments and geographies, ethylene propylene diene monomer market trends, drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Solution Polymerization, Suspension Polymerization), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Plastic Modification, Lubricant Additive, Wires & Cables, Tires & Tubes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Propylene Global Market Report 2022 – By Derivatives (Polypropylene, Propylene Oxide, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Acrylic Acid & Acrylates, Alcohols, Other Derivatives), By Application (Organic Chemical Raw Materials, Synthetic Resins, Fine Chemicals, Other Applications), By End-User Industry (Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Textile, Other End-Use Industries) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Rubber Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Tire, Hoses And Belting), By Process (Molded, Extruded, Fabricated, Latex-Based), By End-User Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



