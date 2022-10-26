Rising Industrialization And Pollution Levels Are Expected To Drive The Algaecides Market As Per The Business Research Company's Algaecides Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the algaecides market, increasing industrialization and the resultant pollution levels are expected to propel the growth of the algaecide market going forward. Industrialization refers to the process, by which an economy is converted from a primarily agricultural one to one based on the manufacturing of goods. The industrialization has led to environmental degradation in terms of industrial pollution, algaecides are helpful in the prevention of these pollutants. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, an India-based government export promotion agency, India has the potential to become a global manufacturing hub and by 2030, it can add more than US$ 500 billion annually to the global economy. Therefore, increasing industrialization and the resultant pollution levels are driving the algaecide market.



Request for a sample of the global algaecides market report

The global algaecides market size is expected to grow from $2.88 billion in 2021 to $3.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The algaecides market is expected to grow to $4.15 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the algaecides market. Major companies operating in the algaecides market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the algaecides market. For instance, in March 2020, BioWorks, a US-based biotechnology company operating in the algaecides market, launched PERpose PlusTM, a broad-spectrum algaecide and fungicide for fungus and algae prevention, suppression, and control on equipment and hard surfaces, as well as post-harvest and storage applications. To combat phytotoxicity, this unique formulation contains a proprietary blend of stabilizers and buffers.

Major players in the market are BASF SE, N. Jonas & Company Inc, Sanco Industries Inc, Lonza Group AG, UPL Aquatics, SePRO Corporation, Waterco, BioSafe Systems LLC, Oreq Corporation, Aquatic Technologies, The Dow Chemical Company, Phoenix Products Co, Expertos en Piscinas y Spas AstralPool, Weifang Maochen Chemical Co. Ltd., and Airmax.

The global algaecides market segmentation is categorized by type into copper sulfate, chelated copper, quaternary ammonium compounds, peroxyacetic acid and hydrogen dioxide, other type; by form into granular crystal, liquid, pellet; by application into surface water treatment, aquaculture, sports and recreational centres, agriculture, other application.

North America was the largest region in the algaecides market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in algaecides market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Algaecides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide algaecides market forecast size and growth, algaecides market segments and geographies, algaecides market trends, drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Algae Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Lipids, Carrageenan, Carotenoids, Alginate, Algal Protein), By Form (Liquid, Solid), By Source (Blue-Green Algae, Brown Algae, Green Algae, Red Algae), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Food And Beverage, Nutraceutical And Diet Supplement, Animal Feed, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Equipment (Filtration Equipment, Membrane Equipment, Thermal Distillation Equipment And Evaporators, Disinfection Equipment), By Process (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), By Texture (Smooth, Textured), By Application (Municipal, Industrial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Aquaculture Global Market Report 2022 – By Fish Type (Carps, Mollusks, Crustaceans, Mackerel, Sea Bream, Other Fish Types), By Environment (Marine Water, Fresh Water, Brackish Water), By Rearing Product Type (Equipment, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Fertilizers), By Species (Aquatic Animals, Aquatic Plants), By Distribution Channel (Traditional Retail, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialized Retailers, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



