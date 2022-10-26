Breathtaking exhilaration, Kia’s performance EV6 GT arrives in Canada

English French

Kia’s most powerful production vehicle in history is powered by a 77.4 kWh battery with a 160kW front motor and 270kW rear motor

EV6 GT holds its own in 400 meter drag race against some of the world’s fastest super cars

Dial in to pure electric performance with ‘Drift Mode’

0-100 km/h in 3.55 seconds i

Exclusive to EV6 GT are enhanced front and rear fascia, neon accents throughout, 21-inch wheels and sport bucket seats

EV6 GT will be priced at $74,495 MSRP

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle, the EV6, is making history as the brand’s most powerful vehicle ever with the introduction of the GT model. Set to arrive in Canada later this year, the EV6 GT promises to be a standout on the road in both enhanced design and an exhilarating drive.

“The EV6 was quickly established as the halo for Kia’s new brand identity and the physical representation of the company’s future under its Plan S strategy,” says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. “Now introducing the fastest production Kia ever, the EV6 GT demonstrates Kia’s continuous ability to shatter boundaries and expectations.”

Built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV6 GT is powered by a 77.4 kWh battery with a 160kW front motor and 270kW rear motor, producing an astounding 576 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque. At the time of the worldwide launch, the EV6 GT was shown hot off the line, holding its own against some of the world’s fastest super cars. All this power can be harnessed through ‘Drift Mode’ that directs power to the rear wheels for spine-tingling and hair-raising boost off the line and will reach 0-to-100 km/h in just 3.55 seconds.

As with previous EV6 models, the GT includes a world-first with its multi-charging system capable of ultra-fast-charging at 800V DC fast charging, which can charge the battery from 10-to-80 percent in under 18 minutes.ii

The EV6 GT receives exclusive design elements to further differentiate this sporty model. The front fascia achieves a bolder appearance in its enhanced digital Tiger Face grille and vertical fog lamps that also carry through to the rear bumper design, conveying a more aggressive stance which enhances the GT models sporty demeanor. The GT model is upgraded with 21-inch wheels that house neon green painted calipers. On the inside, neon green accents continue across the dash and cabin comfort is enhanced for a thrilling drive with sport bucket seats that are unique to the GT model. Further amplifying the EV6 GT’s performance handling and ride comfort, this model receives shock absorbers with electronically controlled dampers and body reinforcements in the rear for reduced response delay and increased wheel stiffness for a truly tuned-in driving experience.

i Actual results may vary depending on options, driving conditions, driving habits, and your vehicle's condition. Verification of these results should not be attempted. Always drive safely and obey all traffic laws.

ii Charge time based on Kia Corporation testing with SAE J1772 charger. Actual charge times may vary.

