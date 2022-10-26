The Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Is Set To Reach Over $3 Billion By 2026, Driven By Increasing Maritime Trade As Per The Business Research Company's Hydrographic Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the hydrographic survey equipment market, an increase in maritime trade is expected to propel the growth of the hydrographic survey equipment market going forward. Maritime trade refers to the type of trade that includes the use of ships to transport goods by sea. Hydrographic surveying is a civil engineering service that determines the physical features of an underwater area and helps the maritime trade. For instance, in 2021, according to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development data, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, maritime trade is projected to increase by 4.3% in the year 2021. Therefore, the increase in maritime trade is driving the hydrographic survey equipment market.



The global hydrographic survey equipment market size is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2021 to $2.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The hydrographic survey equipment market is expected to grow to $3.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the hydrographic survey equipment market. Major companies operating in the hydrographic survey equipment market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2022, Kongsberg Maritime, a Europe-based company operating in hydrographic survey equipment launched an addition to the acoustic modems, a cNODE Mantis that creates a new capability for streaming a live video feed for numerous subsea installations. The cNODE Mantis featured a live video solution technology that helps in subsea installation projects and visually monitors the placement of structures on the seabed.

Major players in the hydrographic survey equipment market are KONSBERG Gruppen, Sonardyne International, Innomar Technologie GmbH, EdgeTech, Tritech International Limited, Ixblue SAS, Syqwest Incorporated, Valeport Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Xylem Inc, Topcon Corporation, Thales Group, Seafloor Systems Inc, Atlas Electronik GmbH and Nikon-Trimble Co Ltd.

The global hydrographic survey equipment market analysis is segmented by type into sensing systems, positioning systems, optical system, profilers, software, other types; by platform into surface vessels, usv and uuv, aircraft; by depth into shallow water, deep water; by application into port and harbor management, offshore oil and gas survey, cable or pipeline route survey, hydrographic or bathymetry survey, other applications; by end user into commercial, research, defense.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hydrographic survey equipment market in 2021. The regions covered in the hydrographic survey equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

