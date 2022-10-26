Comvest Credit Partners Announces $400 Million Credit Facility for Beyond Finance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Credit Partners (“Comvest”), a leading provider of flexible direct financing solutions to middle-market companies, is pleased to announce that it has acted as Administrative Agent on a $400 million senior secured credit facility (the “Financing”) to Beyond Finance (the “Company”), a Houston-based provider of success fee-based debt resolution services that has been part of Comvest’s Direct Lending portfolio since 2019. The Financing marks the fifth upsize Comvest has supported for Beyond Finance and will be used toward the Company’s ongoing operations and continued growth.



Founded in 2016, Beyond Finance quickly became a leader in the debt resolution industry by offering personalized debt reduction programs and an array of tools to help consumers successfully consolidate and resolve debt.

“This transaction highlights Comvest’s ability to provide versatile and tailored financing solutions that support the growth trajectories of specialty finance companies,” said Tim Kim, a Managing Director at Comvest and head of the Specialty Finance group. “We are thankful for Beyond Finance’s continued trust in Comvest, as we have expanded our relationship with the Company multiple times over the last three years, enabling the leadership team to pursue key operational initiatives and significantly expand Beyond Finance’s reach to consumers in need of debt resolution services.”

"Over the last four years, Comvest has been able to match our growth with a number of financing transactions,” said Tim Ho, Chief Executive Officer at Beyond Finance. “This new capital will help us continue to strengthen and scale the Beyond Finance platform and further our mission to help even more clients regain control of their finances.”

Pathlight Capital LP served as Documentation Agent on the transaction.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance is an exciting, next generation Financial Services company, with offices in Chicago, Houston, and San Diego. Our goal is to provide financial peace of mind by guiding people to a path beyond debt with financial products that are simple and transparent. As the consumer debt market continues to grow in the United States, we have made it our objective to create effective and fair debt management services that are customized to the consumers’ individual circumstances. For more information, please visit https://www.beyondfinance.com.

About Comvest Credit Partners

Comvest Credit Partners, the direct lending platform of Comvest Partners, focuses on providing flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. Comvest Credit Partners provides senior secured, unitranche, second lien, and mezzanine capital to sponsored and non-sponsored companies in support of growth, acquisitions, buyouts, refinancings, and recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from $25 million to $250 million-plus for companies with revenues greater than $20 million. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com/direct-lending.

About Comvest Partners

Comvest Partners is an operationally focused private investment firm that has provided equity and debt capital to well-positioned middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Through its private equity, direct lending and special opportunities investment platforms, Comvest offers tailored investment solutions across the capital structure, deep industry and operating expertise, a collaborative approach, and significant transaction experience as an active investor. Today, Comvest manages more than $7.7 billion in assets, and has invested over $8.7 billion since inception. Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest also maintains offices in Chicago and New York. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.

