Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Award -- “#9 in Resorts, Canada”

FAIRMONT, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Fairmont Hot Springs Resort recognized as the #9 resort in Canada.



More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and the full list of winners can be found here.

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is a year-round destination nestled in the heart of the British Columbia Rocky Mountains and the stunning Columbia Valley. One of Canada’s all-encompassing experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy – no matter their travel style or budget. Visitors can immerse themselves in Canada’s largest natural hot springs, play 45 holes of golf across three courses, hit the slopes at the family-friendly ski area, relax at the Natural Springs Spa, and enjoy a variety of outdoor experiences and activities.

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort also offers a wide variety of lodging options including resort rooms with lofts, kitchenettes and attached bedrooms—perfect for families—, and private pet-friendly cabins. It is also home to one of British Columbia’s top rated RV resorts and a campground with 143 sites just a short drive from the main resort area surrounded by stunning wilderness.

“It’s an honour to be recognized as one Canada’s top 10 resort destinations as part of this prestigious list,” said Bill Woods, Interim CEO & CFO, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort. “From camping to skiing to soaking in the hot springs, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort has been offering the ultimate all-season getaway for 65 years. We look forward to continuing to welcome new and returning visitors to enjoy the authentic hospitality and experiences that showcase the beauty of the Rocky Mountains.”

The 2022 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/gallery/canada-top-resorts and celebrated in the November issue.

